Opinion

Letter: USA firm taking over GP is 'in it for the money'

Reader letter

Published: 3:48 PM June 2, 2021   
Protesters against the takeover of Brent GPs by Operose, a UK subsidiary of Centene Corporation in America - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

We can still stop American firm taking over our GPs

David Brewerton, Islington Green Party, writes:

“Our focus has been and will remain ensuring we provide high quality care for the populations we serve.”

These were the words from a spokesman for the subsidiary of US healthcare giant Centene Corporation which has taken over dozens of our GP surgeries, including two in Islington (Campaigners to protest at GP surgeries as outrage grows over US takeover).

Protesters outside the Burnley GP Practice in Brent, against its takeover by Operose Health - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

This statement is, however, seemingly at odds with what Centene chairman Michael Neidorff, told US investment analysts a few days later. He said the following to Matt Borsch of BMO Capital Markets,

“I want to assure you, Matt, that everything we do, it will be driven by profit and with a view to expanding margins.”

Confused? Don’t be. Centene is a highly profitable giant in the healthcare industry which would not be interested in buying up our GP surgeries unless there was a profit in it. So I believe the Centene boss. They are in it for the money.

All is not quite lost, however. The decision by the Clinical Commissioning Group to rubber stamp the takeover is now being challenged in the High Court by Islington councillor, Anjna Khuana,  a patient of one of the surgeries affected. We may yet be able to stop this US incursion into our NHS.

NHS
Islington Council
Islington News

