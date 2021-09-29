Letter: Building on green space around the York Way estate

Opinion

Published: 5:15 PM September 29, 2021

Greenery soaks up rain and is vital to our health

James Dunnett, Islington, full address supplied, writes:

In respect to your report of Sadiq Khan’s warning of the risk of flooding and overheating in London, Islington being one of the boroughs most at risk.

I attach photographs of the open spaces at the City of London’s York Way Estate in Islington, which the council has recently consented to being built over by the City (planning application P2021/0969/FUL).

City of London’s York Way Estate in Islington - Credit: James Dunnett

One might have hoped that the City would be particularly conscious of the value of greenery and, to judge by their frequent pronouncements and policies, Islington Council too.

Not only is greenery of this kind valuable for soaking up rainfall and for absorbing the aerial pollution that is a major cause of overheating, it is also almost universally recognised as an invaluable accompaniment to human habitation, promoting mental and physical health of all kinds.

It is scandalous that the City and the council should be conniving at its destruction in this way.