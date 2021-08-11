Opinion
Letters: Vehicles not cyclists cause more deaths on pavements
Reader letter
- Credit: PA
Pavement deaths caused by cars
K Fallon, Islington, full address supplied, writes:
A sense of weary deja vu gripped me recently as I heard an opinion that Islington “pavements are unsafe because of the lack of care by cyclists and users of scooters”.
Such views are as common as they are misconceived.
In fact the real danger we face, even on our pavements, is from motor cars. Of the 548 pedestrians killed on UK pavements in the last 13 years, 542 of the deaths involved motor vehicles. The oldest and youngest are most at risk from drivers on pavements, with 28 per cent of pavement deaths among the under-fives. Road and weather conditions rarely play a part, with three quarters of collisions in daylight and most on dry roads, with no winds and three quarters in 30mph zones.
You may also want to watch:
One crash caused 21 pedestrian casualties, among them a 16-year-old girl, when a young man drove at 47mph in a 30mph zone and swerved at a group of 30 school children to frighten them. He lost control, and ploughed into the children, receiving a custodial sentence but only a temporary ban for the 21 killed or injured.
Pavements should be a safe place for us, yet one person is killed by a driver every week while on the pavement or verge.
Most Read
- 1 A Level results 2021: Islington schools as they come in
- 2 Man punched in face in unprovoked Islington attack, say police
- 3 Tributes to Islington scout leader and London historian
- 4 Appeal for information after boy, 15, stabbed in back
- 5 'Unassuming local treasure': One-room Kings Cross pub listed as asset of community value
- 6 Tributes paid to 'Gooner legend' who died of Covid 'caught at Euros final'
- 7 The difference between free range and organic eggs – and London's producers
- 8 Second man charged with murder of Taylor Cox in Islington
- 9 Emirates pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for a second time
- 10 North London cooks wanted for Come Dine With Me
It is a popular and lazy trope to berate cyclists, skateboarders and others while ignoring a deadly danger so normalised, that drivers can kill or maim 21 children and not receive even a lifetime driving ban.
Please let us draw a distinction between what are normally annoyances, and a real and far too common threat, one that leaves families bereaved and lives wrecked.