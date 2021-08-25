Letters on the environment

Opinion

Published: 3:45 PM August 25, 2021

Now is the time to take the lead and take action

R Walford, Islington, full address supplied, writes:

In October, when the world’s leaders meet at COP26 in Glasgow, it will be the last chance for this generation to fix the climate and prove ourselves, at the last ditch, to be “good ancestors”. The world in which our children and their children will live has two possible futures: either runaway climate change with ever-increasing incidents of floodings, fires, disrupted food chains and mass population displacement; or a future in which we successfully limit global climate change.

We have wasted the last 30 years denying climate change and delaying the necessary response. Now, to achieve a future in which people can live, we must immediately intensify and accelerate carbon reduction, which means we all have to make adjustments to how we live our lives. Despite what many politicians say, a “business as usual” future is no longer possible – take that route and it leads directly to runaway climate change.

A cycle lane in Liverpool Road - Credit: Andre Langlois

The modifications needed are not that tough, many people are already living happy and fulfilling low-carbon lives. We all know what’s needed - eat less meat and dairy, fly less, drive less, buy fewer new clothes. Now’s the time to stop thinking “I ought to do that” and actually do it.

You may also want to watch:

Road transport is a major contributor to the climate problem. If you own a car, use it less. If you don’t use your car much, save money by ditching it completely and join a car club instead. Have you tried an e-bike? They make every journey a doddle: hills, heavy shopping – not a problem. And, now, with so many protected cycle lanes and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods you can find a safe route to most places.

And don’t just make these changes, but talk about why you are doing them. Let your friends, family and neighbours know that this matters to you, that it is important and urgent, that you care about the world we are leaving for the next generation. There is very little time left, but it is still possible. We can do it.

Sanctuary

Greenpeace ship Sea Beaver is patrolling UK's marine protected areas - Credit: PA

Caroline Royds, Islington, full address supplied, writes:

Greenpeace, whose offices are in Islington, is currently campaigning for a global network of ocean sanctuaries.

Scientists say we need to protect 30 per cent of the world’s seas from harmful fishing, deep sea mining, plastics and the impacts of climate change by 2030, so as a local resident, I would like to say how grateful I am to them for their work and to urge our council and everyone in the borough to support what they are doing.

The sad truth is that 93pc of fish populations are now fully fished or overfished, that mining threatens unique marine ecosystems, that our continued burning of fossil fuels is warming the seas and melting ice at the poles - and I’m sure your readers already know about the terrible damage done by dumping plastic.

So thank you, Greenpeace, on behalf of us all: Britain could lead the world in ocean protection - now that would give us something to be proud of!

Pedestrianise Exmouth Market

Exmouth Market, Clerkenwell - Credit: Google



George W Feltham-Parish, Merlin Street, Clerkenwell, writes:

Our Clerkenwell hub is Exmouth Market and as such needs to be pedestrianised but is being hampered by Islington Council.

There is much talk of “people friendly streets”, “low traffic neighbourhoods”, lower pollution levels, etc.

Here is the perfect opportunity to implement all of the above and backed by 100 per cent of the markets’ businesses at a very low cost to our council.

So why is the council enforcing petty obstructions and heaping misery upon the markets’ traders whom have all had a very tough last 18 months?

Surely, the pedestrianisation will allow for the council’s so-called targets to be implemented, bring more business and employment to an area badly in need during these current times.