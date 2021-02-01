Published: 4:29 PM February 1, 2021

Islington Council is hosting a series of online events to mark LGBT+ History Month - a national annual event aiming to increase the visibility of the LGBT+ community - Credit: Islington Council

A "party" evening of music and entertainment hosted by the award-winning musicians Christopher Hamilton and Shimi Goodman is part of a series of online events for LGBT+ History Month.

The event is celebrated nationally to increase the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community and to promote equality and diversity through education.

Christopher and Shimi will be joined at 6.30pm on February 5 by singer and actress Mzz Kimberley, Bad Girls actress Nicole Faraday and comedic poet Professor of Whimsy, Robert Garnham, to discuss this month's programme, which includes over 30 activities and events.

The online event is organised by forum+ and is being broadcast live on its YouTube channel. The charity once known as the Camden and Islington LGBTQ+ Forum, works to advocate for members of that community and others who are victims of hate crimes.

A digital history trail with 150 points of interest to the LGBTQ+ community is also going to be under discussion at an online event at 2pm on Wednesday (February 3).

Although the trail won't officially go live until the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, the event will discuss what is marked along the route, including current and former residents, venues like LGBTQ+ bars and community organisations and locations of celebration and infamy.

Islington’s Pride, a heritage project run by Islington Museum and the Local History Service, partnered up with Error, a digital humanities organisation, to pull off the project.

An online event on February 10 will see archivist Marlin Khondoker present some of the highlights of the Islington’s Pride LGBTQ+ archive, which includes items and ephemera that focus on LGBTQ+ heritage in Islington.

He will detail the rich history and why he thinks it’s so important to preserve "at-risk histories".

Cllr Una O’Halloran said: “Islington is a diverse and welcoming place with a long and illustrious history of LGBT+ activism and community.

“This year, with so many of us spending time away from our family, friends and loved ones, the need to come together and celebrate is more important than ever."