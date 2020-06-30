Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I U+I

Budget supermarket Lidl has teamed up with a developer in a bid to open a second store twice the size, just 200m down the road from its Finsbury Park outlet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developer U+I Property Ltd already submitted a similar application to Islington Council in December to change the planning use of the ground floor of the six and seven-storey Arts Building in Morris Place from business to retail, which was rejected two months later. U+I could not tell the Gazette what would differentiate a second application, which has not yet been submitted, from the first.

Islington Council’s core strategy aims to safeguard existing business space by protecting against change of use to non-business uses, unless in exceptional circumstances. These must be demonstrated through clear and robust evidence which shows there is no demand for the floorspace as a business use, and evidence must demonstrate the space has been vacant and marketed for at least two years. Otherwise, a robust market demand analysis which supplements any marketing and vacancy evidence may be considered acceptable.

The Walnut cafe occupied a ground floor unit in the building until last year, when it closed because owner Emma Duggan couldn’t afford the rent, and has since been empty.

You may also want to watch:

Lidl said a new shop off Stroud Green Road would “complement the offer” of its nearby store in Seven Sisters Road, and would include a larger section for non-food products and a fresh bakery.

The upper five floors of the building would continue to be let for a range of business uses.

A spokesperson for U+I claimed that converting the ground floor to retail would “bring life to the street and offer valuable facilities for local people”.

They added: “The Arts Building will incorporate a mix of uses to appeal to a broad range of businesses, from creative enterprises to high street brands.

“With a surplus of vacant office space nearby, and more coming forward in other nearby developments currently on site, the plans would also create greater diversity in the local market.”

U+I brought the 57,000 sq ft site off John Jones in January for a fee rumoured to be in the region of £15million.