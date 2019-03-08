Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Major victory for private tenants': Islington letting agency fined more than £40,000 in UK's first prosecution of its kind

PUBLISHED: 13:54 12 August 2019

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An Islington letting agency that tried to dodge tenancy laws through a "membership club scam" has been fined more than £40,000 in the first prosecution of its kind in the UK.

Snaresbrook Crown Court.Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Gian Paulo Aliatis, director of Lifestyle Club Ltd, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on July 30 after he pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in an unfair commercial practice between October 2017 and April 2018.

The firm, which was registered in Green Lanes but operated from White Lion Street, marketed itself as a membership club on popular property rental website SpareRoom.co.uk, the court heard.

By wrongly claiming to be a members' club, the firm demanded a non-refundable "joining fee". But it should have charged neighbours a deposit, which is refundable and by law has to be paid into a tenancy deposit protection scheme.

The "club" also pressured customers into signing a "membership agreement" without giving them time to read and understand the document, and it denied people the chance to view a property in person before agreeing to live there.

You may also want to watch:

Rental payments were also passed off as a "monthly contribution fee" to stay part of the club.

Islington Council's Trading Standards brought the case against the company, and last week Aliatis was required to pay £42,273, including a £2,000 fine for each of his three offences, a £600 victim surcharge, £3,790 in compensation to the victims and the council's legal costs.

Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward, said: "This is a major victory for private tenants, not just in Islington but right across the country.

"Our determined Trading Standards team has led a landmark prosecution that sends a clear message to unscrupulous letting agents - simply changing a few words in your paperwork does not put you above the law.

"Islington is at the forefront of the fight against rogue letting agents, and we are not afraid to tackle new scams."

Letting agents are also required by law to sign up as a Redress Scheme Member, but Lifestyle Club Ltd instead directed anyone who raised a complaint to a fake independent mediation company.

Lifstyle Club Ltd went into voluntary liquidation in February, according to Companies House.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

‘Napalming elephants isn’t the answer’: Finsbury Park’s famous topiary elephants could be destroyed due to people taking drugs behind them

Architect and topiatrist Tim Bushe stand at the junction of Romilly Road and Ambler Road, posing in front of his hedge art creations. Picture: Naomi Shillinger

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

Man suffers facial injuries in fight near Stroud Green Road Tesco

The man was attacked in Stroud Green Road, near Tesco Metro. Picture: Google Earth

Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Guendouzi impresses and Aubameyang shows class

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team mates during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

‘Napalming elephants isn’t the answer’: Finsbury Park’s famous topiary elephants could be destroyed due to people taking drugs behind them

Architect and topiatrist Tim Bushe stand at the junction of Romilly Road and Ambler Road, posing in front of his hedge art creations. Picture: Naomi Shillinger

Arsenal boss Emery to keep pushing Nelson and Willock after starlets given Newcastle chance

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson during the Emirates Cup match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Conman who stole £1.4million from friends he met in Arsenal community jailed for six years

Marios Demetriou. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Highgate secure much-needed victory

Highgate players celebrate a wicket in the Middlesex County Division Two at Shepherd's Cot (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Aubameyang eyeing Pepe partnership after striker fires Arsenal to Newcastle win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Newcastle United's Javier Manquillo battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Jones reveals England squad for Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones

Arsenal ‘fight’ pleases Maitland-Niles after Gunners win Premier League opener

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

Auba’s importance, clean sheets and squad depth – Six things from Arsenal’s win over Newcastle

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team mate Ainsley Maitland-Niles during the Premier League match at St James' Park, Newcastle. Picture: OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists