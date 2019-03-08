Islington soon-to-be chief exec revealed

Linzi Roberts-Egan is expected to be confirmed as Islington Council's new chief exec next week. Picture: Supplied Archant

Islington Council has chosen its preferred candidate to take to be the borough's new chief executive - a decision set to be confirmed on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Linzi Roberts-Egan, currently deputy chief exec and director of families and housing at Waltham Forest Council, has been picked from a final shortlist of five names vying to take the post vacated by Lesley Seary in April.

A full council meeting will convene on Thursday to decide if she's the right for the job, but given the Labour Group's 46 seat majority this should be a formality. "I think she's a really strong candidate and can develop the council and move it forward," said council leader Richard Watts. "She's got a wealth of understanding of how to run quality services. She comes with a very high reputation and she's got a strong sense of what were trying to do about making the borough fairer."