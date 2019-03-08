Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington soon-to-be chief exec revealed

PUBLISHED: 16:02 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 19 July 2019

Linzi Roberts-Egan is expected to be confirmed as Islington Council's new chief exec next week. Picture: Supplied

Linzi Roberts-Egan is expected to be confirmed as Islington Council's new chief exec next week. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Islington Council has chosen its preferred candidate to take to be the borough's new chief executive - a decision set to be confirmed on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

Linzi Roberts-Egan, currently deputy chief exec and director of families and housing at Waltham Forest Council, has been picked from a final shortlist of five names vying to take the post vacated by Lesley Seary in April.

A full council meeting will convene on Thursday to decide if she's the right for the job, but given the Labour Group's 46 seat majority this should be a formality. "I think she's a really strong candidate and can develop the council and move it forward," said council leader Richard Watts. "She's got a wealth of understanding of how to run quality services. She comes with a very high reputation and she's got a strong sense of what were trying to do about making the borough fairer."

Most Read

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano

Top cop urges Algeria football fans to behave after Friday’s final following fireworks and smashed police car

Fans celebrate Algeria's winning in the African Cup of Nations, pictured here in Blackstock Road. Picture: Sam Gelder

Most Read

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steven Narvaez-Arias

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano

Top cop urges Algeria football fans to behave after Friday’s final following fireworks and smashed police car

Fans celebrate Algeria's winning in the African Cup of Nations, pictured here in Blackstock Road. Picture: Sam Gelder

Latest from the Islington Gazette

All Guns Blazing: Is Tierney Gunner go?

Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

AB blasts Middlesex to opening T20 win over Essex

AB de Villiers of Middlesex hits four runs against Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast at Lord's (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).

Hornsey hope for back-to-back wins

Arthur George in bowling action for Hornsey (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Depala helps Crouch End extend lead at summit

Crouch End signage at Calthorpe (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Islington soon-to-be chief exec revealed

Linzi Roberts-Egan is expected to be confirmed as Islington Council's new chief exec next week. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists