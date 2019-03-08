Prestigious development offers homes near London

St Albans’ award-winning Gabriel Square development offers the chance to buy a modern home in a quiet location within easy commuting distance to London

Named after St Albans' historic Clock Tower, Gabriel Square is a collection of modern apartments, duplexes and townhouses ideal for first-time buyers and young families.

Just a five-minute walk from St Albans' city station, the award-winning development is ideally positioned for those commuting to London, with connections to St Pancras taking just 20 minutes.

Luxurious interiors

The prestigious housing scheme consists of 80 new build homes, including three and four-bed townhouses and one, two and three-bed apartments arranged around a beautiful communal garden. Stand-out features include under floor heating, engineered oak flooring, Control4 smart technology and secure underground parking.

Designed by esteemed architects Conran+Partners, the interiors are sleek and stylish with plenty of light, space and natural materials. Poggenpohl kitchens are kitted out with Neff appliances and Corian worktops and splashbacks, while the bathrooms come with Laufen basins, wall-hung WCs with concealed cisterns and – in the penthouse en suites - organic Techni freestanding baths.

Relaxing outdoor space

Built on the three-acre site of the former print works, Eversheds, the homes are arranged around a communal garden square. The developer Meyer Homes wanted to create a relaxing oasis which had a community feel unlike anything else seen before in St Albans. Dotted among the garden are several specially commissioned sculptures by award-winning David Harber, including a 10.8m long stainless steel and glass sculpture and an eye-catching bronze Armillary sundial.

James Moody, managing director at Meyer Homes, said: “Our ethos is to make sure we are connecting our buildings with the local area and its people.

“Our collaboration with David Harber at Gabriel Square has achieved just that – there are a lot of cultural values that we share with a garden and the sense of home.”

The townhouses also include a private outdoor terrace and garden.

A historic cathedral city

Gabriel Square offers the chance to live in a safe and peaceful community just a 10-minute walk into St Albans' city centre. The affluent city is rich in culture and history with a fantastic selection of fine-dining restaurants, boutique shops and a thriving high street. It's considered to be one of the best places to buy property outside of London and is frequently voted one of the best places to live in the UK. In 2017, St Albans was named one of the The Evening Standard's 'commuter hotspots', offering the chance for Londoners to live in more affordable housing without compromising on lifestyle quality of transport links.

The city is ideal for families, with top quality local schools and prestigious independents including St Albans School, St Albans High School for Girls and St Columba's College.

Home buyers can escape the hustle and bustle of city life and spend time in the many green spaces, public waterways and wildlife-filled parks in and around St Albans.

Industry recognition

Gabriel Square isn't short on industry recognition. It has won several awards including Home of the Year (in a multi-unit scheme) at The Sunday Times British Home Awards 2017 and Best Out of London Home (under 100) at the Evening Standard New Homes Awards 2018. The esteemed housing development also won gold in the Best Interior Design category and silver for Best House at the national WhatHouse? Awards 2017.

Although the majority of apartments at Gabriel Square have been sold, there are still a limited number of duplexes, townhouses and apartments for sale, starting at £595,000.

For more information about the Gabriel Square development, call 01727 226 881 or email info@gabrielsquare.com. Alternatively, visit gabrielsquare.com