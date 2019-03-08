Search

Liverpool Road and Chapel Market reopened after 'suspicious package' turns out to be safe

PUBLISHED: 16:45 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 10 October 2019

Liverpool Road is taped off. Picture: Phil Ford

Liverpool Road is taped off. Picture: Phil Ford

Archant

Liverpool Road and Chapel Market were evacuated by police due to the discovery of a suspect package near The Angel - but police have now deemed the situation safe.

A bystander told the Gazette shoppers in Sainsbury's and Waitrose had been caught up in a "huge drama and everybody was told to drop their shopping and get out of Liverpool Road".

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Sainsbury's on Liverpool Road N1 at 3.37pm following a report of a suspicious package.

"Officers and specialist officers attended. The shop was evacuated and the package has been deemed non-suspicious and the shop and roads are now fully open."

