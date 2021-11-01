Firefighters rescued a woman from a flat in King's Cross yesterday afternoon (October 31), after a blaze thought to be caused by "smoking materials" broke out inside.

Part of the three-bedroom flat on the ground floor of a residential block in Lloyd Baker Street, in Amwell, was damaged by the fire.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued the woman from the flat just before 4pm, and she was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Three fire engines and about 15 firefighters from Euston, Islington and Soho fire stations attended the scene, and had the blaze under control within an hour.

According to the London Fire Brigade, the fire is "believed to have been caused by smoking materials".

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: "We'd rather you didn't smoke at all, but if you are a smoker it's absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you've finished smoking it.

"If you don't, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home but also cost you your life."