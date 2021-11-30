Winter Toy Appeal launches to help London children in poverty
- Credit: Jenna Fansa
A charity’s Winter Toy Appeal is collecting again to help children after 5,600 youngsters in ‘desperate poverty’ were surprised last year.
Local Buyers Club, a shop-local scheme, is holding a London-wide appeal for the eighth Christmas this year in association with Hackney-based charity E5 Babybank.
Beautine Wester, a paediatric nurse and founder of the Babybank, said: “We’re desperate to make sure no child goes without this Christmas.
“Among the families receiving gifts are the children of victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse victims who start afresh with nothing, those unable to work due to ill-health, asylum seekers who want to work but can’t and those who queue week in week out at the food bank.”
The toys are distributed to children in most need by a range of agencies. One example is Islington Council, whose family support worker Dan Henry expressed his gratitude.
To support the appeal visit, www.wintertoyappeal.com
