Micro and small businesses can now apply for grants of £5,000- £10,000 to boost their post-Covid green recovery.

Around £120,000 in new grants has been announced by Islington Council and partners ReLondon to help local businesses try out or scale up circular approaches which reduce their waste and carbon impacts.

ReLondon is the new name of the London Waste and Recycling Board (LWARB), a partnership of the Mayor of London and London's boroughs set up to improve waste and resource management while accelerating a transition to a low carbon circular city.

Deputy mayor for environment and energy, Shirley Rodrigues, said: “Shifting towards a circular economy, where materials are reclaimed and reused as much as possible, is vital in the fight to tackle climate change and preserve our precious natural resources."

Funding from the council and businesses advice provided by ReLondon aims to help businesses waste less and reuse, repair, share and recycle more, which is what a circular economy works to do.

The grants aim to help create local supply chains, forming part of Islington's mission to become a net-zero carbon borough by 2030.

Twenty small businesses will benefit from the scheme which is available to businesses that are new to the circular economy and trialing a circular business model for the first time and businesses that already offer circular products and services and want to increase their impact in the borough.

Cllr Rowena Champion, the council's executive member for environment and transport, said: "We know that we can only truly tackle the climate emergency together, with local people and businesses working together."

ReLondon will hold an information session on January 25 for businesses interested in applying, after which attendees will be able to apply for the Circular Business Masterclass in February prior to the application deadline on February 27.

Wayne Hubbard, chief executive of ReLondon, added: “We’re calling on Islington’s innovators to become part of the capital’s future economy and join us in our mission to make London a global leader in sustainable ways to live, work and prosper.”

To find out more or apply, visit relondon.gov.uk/business/our-services/grants