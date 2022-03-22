News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

£20,000 announced for Queen's Platinum Jubilee community events in Islington

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:21 PM March 22, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II smiling

Islington council will be providing funding for local groups who would like to host community events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year - Credit: PA

Islington street parties and events celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year will be getting a £20,000 funding boost from the council.

The jubilee is the first of its kind in British royal history, marking the Queen's 70 years of service.

Community groups, centres and resident's associations can apply now, for grants of up to £600 per group, to put on an event to mark the historic occasion. 

Cllr Una O’Halloran, executive member for Community Development, said: “I encourage all our wonderful communities to come forward with ideas and apply for grants.

"Whether you are planning a street party, a tea dance, or any other kind of celebration, we look forward to hearing all about it."

A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being marked with a special four day bank holiday weekend from June 2-5 - Credit: PA

Interested groups can email partnerships@islington.gov.uk to find out more and get a grant application form.  

The closing date for applications is April 10, with outcomes expected by the end of April. 

The Queen Platinum Jubilee
Islington Council
Islington News

