'We hope to never use them': Bleeding control kits given out in Hillrise, Islington

Twenty-four potentially life-saving bleed control kits are being given to residents and businesses in the Hillrise area.

Islington Council chose to support the area after a number of violent incidents in the past year.

Alongside charities Your City Says No and the Daniel Baird Foundation, the authority is distributing the kits which can help in the event of a stabbing or traumatic injury.

Five more bleed control cabinets will be installed at New Orleans Hall, Brickworks Community Centre, Islington Boxing Club, Holland Walk and Hornsey Lane Estate.

Residents can access the kits by phoning 999 and following the procedure. The packs contain special dressings and bandages, which have been designed to seal wounds and control serious bleeding, as well as basic instructions.

Councillor Sue Lukes said: “Each kit we have in Islington could potentially save the life of someone’s friend, partner or family member. We very much hope they will never be needed, but they could make the difference between life and death.”