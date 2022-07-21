News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Islington extends Blue Badge LTN exemption to family and carers

Logo Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 9:30 AM July 21, 2022
Blue Badge misuse has become a frequent offence. Picture: PA

Blue Badge misuse has become a frequent offence. Picture: PA - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Islington's exemption policy for Blue Badge holders has been updated to allow family members and carers of disabled residents easier access to People Friendly Streets.  

The Blue Badge scheme, used by nearly 1,000 residents, provides special parking provisions for people with a disability living in low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs). 

Now Blue Badge holders can nominate a vehicle not registered at their address for an exemption to allow family members or carers to access their home.

The rules still only allow for one vehicle to be nominated and the exemption only applies when the vehicle is being used for the benefit of the Blue Badge holder. 

Cllr Rowena Champion, executive member for environment, air quality and transport, said: “We’re updating the policy to make it easier for Blue Badge holders to travel, while ensuring the scheme continues to deliver cleaner, greener, healthier streets for all.” 

Islington Council introduced People Friendly Streets neighbourhoods to reduce traffic and make it easier to walk or use wheelchairs.  

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Whitecross Street art, summer 2022

Gallery

The giant art of Islington's Whitecross Street for summer 2022

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Crowds at the main stage at Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on Sunday, July 10

Petition launched against large music events at Finsbury Park

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Courtroom gavel

How many of these 11 bizarre UK laws have you broken?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fit Kitchen founder Amar Lodhia

Food and Drink

Farringdon healthy restaurant owner finalist for entrepreneur award

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon