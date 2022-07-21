Islington extends Blue Badge LTN exemption to family and carers

Islington's exemption policy for Blue Badge holders has been updated to allow family members and carers of disabled residents easier access to People Friendly Streets.

The Blue Badge scheme, used by nearly 1,000 residents, provides special parking provisions for people with a disability living in low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs).

Now Blue Badge holders can nominate a vehicle not registered at their address for an exemption to allow family members or carers to access their home.

The rules still only allow for one vehicle to be nominated and the exemption only applies when the vehicle is being used for the benefit of the Blue Badge holder.

Cllr Rowena Champion, executive member for environment, air quality and transport, said: “We’re updating the policy to make it easier for Blue Badge holders to travel, while ensuring the scheme continues to deliver cleaner, greener, healthier streets for all.”

Islington Council introduced People Friendly Streets neighbourhoods to reduce traffic and make it easier to walk or use wheelchairs.