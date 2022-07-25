Islington Council is proposing new measures to stop motor vehicles cutting across Camden Passage.

The pedestrian street – famous for its antiques dealers, cafes and independent shops – is intersected by the one-way Charlton Place, from which motor vehicles can currently join Upper Street.

The council has launched a consultation on a new filter, which would stop Charlton Place being a through-road.

Until August 22, residents can have their say on the proposal for the traffic restriction, which could include bollards, or planters, or camera enforcement.

The council is proposing to introduce outdoor seating, pavement widening and planting at the junction.

Cyclists could be allowed to travel southbound on Charlton Place, and measures to reinforce pedestrian priority across Camden Passage could include tactile paving or a blended crossing, and cycle signage on the pavement.

Several parking spaces on Charlton Place would be moved or converted, with a flexible loading bay created, that can be used by residents outside operational hours.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment, air quality and transport, said: “Making it easier for local people to walk, cycle, scoot and use buggies and wheelchairs is crucial to creating a cleaner, greener, healthier Islington that can achieve net zero carbon status by 2030.

“We’ve been listening carefully to feedback from local people and traders about the impact of increased traffic volumes on Charlton Place cutting through Camden Passage, which is one of the borough’s most iconic shopping streets.

"As well as reducing traffic, our proposals will make the area more pleasant through greening and by allowing businesses to make use of widened pavements to install seating.

“We’re really keen to ensure that local people are able to have their say on these exciting proposals and look forward to hearing their views, which will inform our final decision.”

Ben Stephenson, chief executive of the business improvement district Angel.London, said: "As the voice for businesses in the Angel, we are pleased to be consulting with Islington Council on this project to ensure a beneficial outcome for business owners, workers, suppliers, residents, and those visiting the Angel."

Have your say here at www.islington.gov.uk/consultations/2022/charlton-place-consultation