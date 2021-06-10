News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Jeremy Corbyn opposed Ocado over zero-hour contract concerns

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 12:29 PM June 10, 2021   
Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV. - Credit: Archant

Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed a court’s decision against awarding Ocado permission to build a delivery hub next to a school. 
 
The company, which delivers on behalf of Marks and Spencer, had applied to build on the Bush Industrial Estate site, bordering Yerbury Primary School in 2019. 
 
Islington Council had awarded a lawful development certificate to allow construction. But this was taken away last year after campaigns from parents.

Yerbury School pupils hold Ocado banner.

Before the hearing pupils from Yerbury Primary School gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London chanting for Ocado to leave their school alone. - Credit: PA Wire/Kirsty O'Connor


 
Ocado then took the battle to the High Court - where their bid to build was overruled last week. A spokesman for the company said they were ‘disappointed’ but ‘committed’ to Islington. 
 
Islington North MP Mr Corbyn welcomed the court’s decision. A spokesman added: “He has significant concerns that the depot would not bring substantial benefits to the surrounding community. 
 
“Even if the company undertakes to increase the number of electric vehicles, he understands a number would still be diesel-powered and undesirable next to a school.
 
“He is also unsure how many meaningful new jobs - and not simply zero hours contracts - would be created in the long term.”
 

Jeremy Corbyn
Islington News

