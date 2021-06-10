Published: 12:29 PM June 10, 2021

Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed a court’s decision against awarding Ocado permission to build a delivery hub next to a school.



The company, which delivers on behalf of Marks and Spencer, had applied to build on the Bush Industrial Estate site, bordering Yerbury Primary School in 2019.



Islington Council had awarded a lawful development certificate to allow construction. But this was taken away last year after campaigns from parents.

Before the hearing pupils from Yerbury Primary School gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London chanting for Ocado to leave their school alone. - Credit: PA Wire/Kirsty O'Connor





Ocado then took the battle to the High Court - where their bid to build was overruled last week. A spokesman for the company said they were ‘disappointed’ but ‘committed’ to Islington.



Islington North MP Mr Corbyn welcomed the court’s decision. A spokesman added: “He has significant concerns that the depot would not bring substantial benefits to the surrounding community.



“Even if the company undertakes to increase the number of electric vehicles, he understands a number would still be diesel-powered and undesirable next to a school.



“He is also unsure how many meaningful new jobs - and not simply zero hours contracts - would be created in the long term.”

