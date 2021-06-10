Jeremy Corbyn opposed Ocado over zero-hour contract concerns
- Credit: Archant
Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed a court’s decision against awarding Ocado permission to build a delivery hub next to a school.
The company, which delivers on behalf of Marks and Spencer, had applied to build on the Bush Industrial Estate site, bordering Yerbury Primary School in 2019.
Islington Council had awarded a lawful development certificate to allow construction. But this was taken away last year after campaigns from parents.
Ocado then took the battle to the High Court - where their bid to build was overruled last week. A spokesman for the company said they were ‘disappointed’ but ‘committed’ to Islington.
Islington North MP Mr Corbyn welcomed the court’s decision. A spokesman added: “He has significant concerns that the depot would not bring substantial benefits to the surrounding community.
“Even if the company undertakes to increase the number of electric vehicles, he understands a number would still be diesel-powered and undesirable next to a school.
“He is also unsure how many meaningful new jobs - and not simply zero hours contracts - would be created in the long term.”