An aerial view of the Finsbury Leisure Centre site with the boundary outlined in red - Credit: Google / Islington Council

Early proposals for a new leisure centre, health hub and more than 180 homes near Old Street have been released.

People are invited to have their say on plans for the Finsbury Leisure Centre site in Norman Street, with feedback sessions and an online consultation being held this month.

The initial proposals include building a new leisure centre, sports pitches and courts as part of a “state-of-the-art" health and wellbeing hub, which would include a doctor’s surgery, along with "better public spaces".

A concept diagram of the new Finsbury Leisure Centre site - Credit: Islington Council

The proposed new homes include more than 100 council homes - all with two or more bedrooms - with 10 per cent designed specifically for wheelchair users.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, deputy leader of Islington Council and executive member for finance, planning and performance, said: "Our proposals are in the early stages and no decisions have been made yet.

"We are keen to hear feedback, especially from people who live in the area or regularly use the facilities at Finsbury Leisure Centre, so please do come along to the events or fill in the consultation form online."

The proposals feature improved pedestrian areas with "new opportunities for play and recreation", as well as better lighting, signage and accessibility.

There would be new trees, planting and landscaping work with "a focus on biodiversity" as well as a TfL cycle hire docking station and on-street recycling centre.

Four consultation events are being held, including two drop-in sessions and two online.

The in-person events will be on Tuesday (July 12) from 12.30pm to 5.30pm at the Finsbury Leisure Centre and on July 19 between 3pm and 7pm at St Luke’s Community Centre.

Online sessions will be held on July 13 from noon to 1.30pm and on July 20 from 6.30pm to 8pm.

People who are unable to attend the events can have their say through an online consultation at www.islington.gov.uk/consultations/2022/finsbury-leisure-centre until July 31.

The council says it is distributing 8,000 flyers to households in the area and putting up posters around Bunhill ward to raise awareness of the consultation and encourage people to take part.

To register free for the online sessions, visit the respective Eventbrite pages here (July 13) and here (July 20).