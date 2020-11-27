Finsbury Park church bags £2,600 funding boost towards garden revamp
- Credit: Archant
A Finsbury Park church has been awarded £2,600 to renovate its garden.
St Saviour’s Church on Hanley Road has received the Islington Local Initiative Fund (LIF) from Islington Council to help with the refurbishment.
The money will go towards a £10,000 to £20,000 project to revamp the garden so it can operate as a space that bring different parts of the community together.
READ MORE: Pentonville prisoners save allowance to donate to Islington and Camden foodbank
It is an 1,000sqm space at the rear of the church, is owned by the parish and is next to a 250sqm derelict mission hall.
You may also want to watch:
St Saviour’s aims to forge partnerships with various schools and organisations in the area and use the garden as a multi-use facility.
It has already contacted some local primary schools to see if they could host some after-school activities.
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal to identify man following Old Street nightclub sex assault
- 2 ‘Homelessness isn’t a crime’: Islington Council refuses to comply with government’s new immigration deportation rule
- 3 Album review: Kelly Jones - Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day
- 4 Islington drug dealer handed three years after police uncover Class A ‘haul’
- 5 Protesters reimagine first ever gay rights demonstration to celebrate 50th anniversary
- 6 UK’s first vegan butcher launches in Islington
- 7 New Royale Dickens theatre company takes to the stage with A Christmas Carol
- 8 Islington farmers' market supporting independent businesses
- 9 Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir
- 10 Clerkenwell Parochial School - where Charles Dickens used to read his work ‘for a penny’ - could close after 300 years
Matthew Cox, 47, who is part of the building and gardening team for St Saviour’s, said they are delighted and grateful for the cash boost.
Planning for the project started in 2019, however development started only six months ago during the first coronavirus lockdown.
After initial fears the pandemic could delay the revamp, it actually had the opposite effect, with more volunteers willing to help out with their newly-found free time.
Matthew said: “A lot of people in the area are experiencing isolation and loneliness, so we are really excited about the spring and summer when we plan to open and seeing what we are able to do.
“We are open to listening to ideas from people for what else the garden space can be used for.”
The church also plans on using the space to host services during the summer, which it already trialed in September before the second lockdown was introduced.
St Saviour’s is still fundraising to plug the gap in its £10,000 to 20,000 - visit https://stsaviours.churchsuite.com/donate to donate to the church.