Temporary road changes at Highbury Fields made permanent

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:43 PM June 4, 2021   
Islington Council has implemented road layout changes at Highbury Fields

Islington Council says the road layout changes at Highbury Fields will help to make it "a more attractive space for local people" - Credit: Islington Council

Road changes to prevent motorists using Highbury Fields as a rat run are set to become permanent.

A section of Highbury Crescent, between Highbury Terrace and Highbury Place, was blocked off by planters in a trial implemented 18 months ago.

The council has today published the results of a consultation held at that time, which it says was supported by 67 per cent of the 996 respondents.

A spokesperson said: "In line with this feedback, the council is now moving forward with plans make Highbury Fields a more pleasant space that people can enjoy without the interruption of cut-through traffic, by making the closure to motor vehicles permanent.

"This will support Islington's people-friendly streets neighbourhood schemes in creating a better borough where everyone – including the approximately 70pc of Islington households that do not own a car – can walk, cycle, scoot, and use buggies and wheelchairs safely and easily."

Islington Council
Islington News

