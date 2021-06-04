Published: 12:43 PM June 4, 2021

Islington Council says the road layout changes at Highbury Fields will help to make it "a more attractive space for local people" - Credit: Islington Council

Road changes to prevent motorists using Highbury Fields as a rat run are set to become permanent.

A section of Highbury Crescent, between Highbury Terrace and Highbury Place, was blocked off by planters in a trial implemented 18 months ago.

The council has today published the results of a consultation held at that time, which it says was supported by 67 per cent of the 996 respondents.

A spokesperson said: "In line with this feedback, the council is now moving forward with plans make Highbury Fields a more pleasant space that people can enjoy without the interruption of cut-through traffic, by making the closure to motor vehicles permanent.

"This will support Islington's people-friendly streets neighbourhood schemes in creating a better borough where everyone – including the approximately 70pc of Islington households that do not own a car – can walk, cycle, scoot, and use buggies and wheelchairs safely and easily."