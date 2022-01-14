News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Holocaust survivor to attend commemorative event in Brent

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:45 PM January 14, 2022
The town hall are proposing to rise council tax 4.99 per cent

Brent Council's offices - Credit: Archant

Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich will be the special guest at a virtual commemorative event next month.

Brent Council will mark Holocaust Memorial Day with “stories that were not learned in the history book” on February 3 from 6pm. 

Michael Helfgott, the son of a survivor, will also be attending the online event. 

The day additionally marks the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Cllr Promise Knight said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember the necessity of standing up against oppression. 

“Brent prides itself on being a borough brimming with different cultures and we are committed to coming together to say no to those who attempt to devalue and divide communities.”

Brent’s memorial will feature performances from local children thanks to the JFS school choir, as well as The London Cantorial Singers.

To register, go to: https://BrentHMD2022.eventbrite.co.uk
 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Fear, isolation and distress': Pentonville Prison during Covid-19
  2. 2 'Graffiti vandal' linked with £500k worth of damage caught in Highbury
  3. 3 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
  1. 4 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids
  2. 5 Fire damage repairs begin on Ironmonger Row Baths centre
  3. 6 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
  4. 7 'I know you love me': Craig David allegedly stalked for five years by 'obsessed' fan
  5. 8 Watercolour artist Ruth Beck on how Islington (and Arsenal) has inspired her
  6. 9 Heroic Islington dogs who raise alarm seconds before seizures honoured
  7. 10 Bedroom bin to blame for blaze in Islington flat fire
Brent News
Kilburn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three Hackney men were jailed after their role in the attempted murder of a 16-year-old

London Live News

Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Eight co-defendants charged with bribery will appear at Southwark Crown Court next month

London Live News

Murder trial: Accused travelled to London to 'Netflix and chill' with woman

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ironmonger Row Baths in Islington on fire

London Fire Brigade | Video

WATCH: Sauna fire rips through Old Street leisure centre

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Islington swimming baths appear to be on fire

London Live News

Ironmonger Row Baths catch fire as LFB called to Norman Street blaze

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon