Holocaust survivor to attend commemorative event in Brent
- Credit: Archant
Holocaust survivor Mala Tribich will be the special guest at a virtual commemorative event next month.
Brent Council will mark Holocaust Memorial Day with “stories that were not learned in the history book” on February 3 from 6pm.
Michael Helfgott, the son of a survivor, will also be attending the online event.
The day additionally marks the genocides that followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.
Cllr Promise Knight said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember the necessity of standing up against oppression.
“Brent prides itself on being a borough brimming with different cultures and we are committed to coming together to say no to those who attempt to devalue and divide communities.”
Brent’s memorial will feature performances from local children thanks to the JFS school choir, as well as The London Cantorial Singers.
To register, go to: https://BrentHMD2022.eventbrite.co.uk
