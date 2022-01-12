Holocaust survivor to speak at Memorial Day in Islington

A Holocaust survivor who was forced to work in Nazi labour camps in Poland will share his experiences at a commemoration event.

Islington Council has arranged for Harry Olmer, who also worked in a German concentration camp, to speak at Holocaust Memorial Day from 10am on Thursday, January 27.

The online event is held with the theme ‘One Day’ and will also remember genocides in Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur, Cambodia, Europe and across the world.

Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “In Islington, we stand with our communities to make sure that this is a place where people feel safe and connected to others around them.

“The past shows us the terrible consequences of intolerance and hatred, and it is so important we learn about the Holocaust and genocides that followed to help ensure that they will never be repeated.”

To attend, click here or visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/holocaust-memorial-day-2022-tickets-230236181617