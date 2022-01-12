News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Holocaust survivor to speak at Memorial Day in Islington

Logo Icon

Jacobien Van Der Kleij

Published: 11:52 AM January 12, 2022
Harry Olmer will speak at the event

Harry Olmer will speak at the event - Credit: Islington Council

A Holocaust survivor who was forced to work in Nazi labour camps in Poland will share his experiences at a commemoration event. 

Islington Council has arranged for Harry Olmer, who also worked in a German concentration camp, to speak at Holocaust Memorial Day from 10am on Thursday, January 27. 

The online event is held with the theme ‘One Day’ and will also remember genocides in Rwanda, Bosnia, Darfur, Cambodia, Europe and across the world. 

Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “In Islington, we stand with our communities to make sure that this is a place where people feel safe and connected to others around them.

“The past shows us the terrible consequences of intolerance and hatred, and it is so important we learn about the Holocaust and genocides that followed to help ensure that they will never be repeated.”

To attend, click here or visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/holocaust-memorial-day-2022-tickets-230236181617 

Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington swimming baths appear to be on fire

London Live News

Ironmonger Row Baths catch fire as LFB called to Norman Street blaze

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon
A grounded Tube at Highbury and Islington.

Transport for London

Tube line closure to disrupt London travel for months

Joe Talora

Logo Icon
The council’s street trading team have suggested allowing stalls on Bowman’s Mews on weekends to curb illegal trading

Permanent stalls suggested to deter problems outside Finsbury Park school

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Chop and Wok Islington is offering free noodles to locals this month

London Live News

New Holloway Road noodle bar to hand out free food

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon