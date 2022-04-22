Pokémon Go style game designers pledge to donate

Organisers of Islington’s interactive Beat the Street game have pledged to donate £1,500 to the British Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal if the community exceeds 40,000 “active travel miles”.

So far 7,889 participants have signed up to the game which sees them journeying around the borough by foot, bike or scooter to score points - which is achieved by flashing sensors installed on lampposts, called Beat Boxes.

So far 38,882 have been amassed collectively. The game is designed with the aim of encouraging people in the borough to get active.

Teams are in with a chance of winning vouchers for books or sports equipment simply by walking, cycling or rolling as far as possible between the Beat Boxes.

A spokesman commented: “The further players travel, the more points they score for their community or school team.

“The first Beat Box you hover your card over marks the start of your journey; walk, cycle or roll to the next one and you score 10 points. Then keep going!”

The game continues until May 4. For more information, visit: www.beatthestreet.me/islington

