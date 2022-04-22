News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Pokémon Go style game designers pledge to donate

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:16 PM April 22, 2022
A child takes park in Beat the Street

A child takes park in Beat the Street - Credit: Stuart March Photography

Organisers of Islington’s interactive Beat the Street game have pledged to donate £1,500 to the British Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal if the community exceeds 40,000 “active travel miles”.

So far 7,889 participants have signed up to the game which sees them journeying around the borough by foot, bike or scooter to score points - which is achieved by flashing sensors installed on lampposts, called Beat Boxes. 

So far 38,882 have been amassed collectively. The game is designed with the aim of encouraging people in the borough to get active. 

Teams are in with a chance of winning vouchers for books or sports equipment simply by walking, cycling or rolling as far as possible between the Beat Boxes. 

A spokesman commented: “The further players travel, the more points they score for their community or school team. 

“The first Beat Box you hover your card over marks the start of your journey; walk, cycle or roll to the next one and you score 10 points. Then keep going!”

The game continues until May 4. For more information, visit: www.beatthestreet.me/islington
 

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Cate Blanchett reportedly on set in Archway, north London

London Live News

Reported sightings of Cate Blanchett as film crews spotted in Archway

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Two Brewers pub in Islington

Fresh plans to knock down and rebuild Caledonian Road pub

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Undated family handout photo issued by the Metropoitan Police of Anthony Rooks, 80, who was found co

Metropolitan Police

Man who bludgeoned his elderly neighbour to death jailed

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Frank McKeever

London Live News | Video

£20k reward offered to help find missing man Frank McKeever

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon