News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

'No apology': Beloved Islington hedge sawn in half by council contractor

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:40 PM November 23, 2021
The hedge before and after. It has been growing for decades.

The hedge before and after. It has been growing for decades. - Credit: Leighanne Murray

Owners of a ‘beloved’ topiary hedge have expressed their shock to see it had been sawn in half by contractors.

Leighanne Murray said her family have tended the plant on Tufnell Park Road, which they have nicknamed Henry, for more than 40 years. It is outside the house of her mother Shirley.

But last week, they found it had been crudely chopped back by Clarion - working on behalf of Islington Council. 

Leighanne said there has been no warning, explanation, or apology. 

“Henry has been admired by neighbours for decades,” she said. 

“Henry's owner Shirley Murray is a keen gardener, and is shocked that the council could do such a thing without warning her first.

"With the tragic loss of her sister to Covid two months ago, this destruction of private property is an unnecessary blow.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Disabled man 'unfairly dismissed' by Islington Council
  2. 2 'Don't forget about us': Anger playground is still closed after six months
  3. 3 Islington property management company fined for fire safety failings
  1. 4 'No apology': Beloved Islington hedge sawn in half by council contractor
  2. 5 Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021
  3. 6 Handcuffing: What is the Met's new policy and why has it been introduced?
  4. 7 From Adele's Hometown Glory to The Clash's London Calling: Here are the 25 greatest London songs ever released
  5. 8 Presenter Jay Blades to don dancing shoes for Strictly Christmas Special
  6. 9 Female motorcyclist hospitalised following Albion Road crash
  7. 10 Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo

A Clarion spokesperson said: “Our operatives completed the trimming back of the overhanging hedge in accordance with the requirements of Islington Council, to remove any obstruction to pedestrians using the public pathway. 

“We will be scheduling regular work to ensure the hedges remain in compliance with the council’s recommendations.”

An Islington Council spokesperson said: “[We are] committed to ensuring that its pavements are accessible for all, especially those with disabilities and mobility issues.  

“A key part of this is ensuring that hedges do not cause an obstruction to the pedestrians using pavements.  

“The council has received feedback from residents that this particular hedge has caused an obstruction for pedestrians using the pavement, and the council has therefore liaised with Clarion Housing to address this issue.” 

Islington News
North London News
Central London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Percy Circus

London Live

Woman dies after falling 'from height' in Islington

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Royal Oak staff were criticised at the meeting

Islington stabbing: Pub licence revoked after staff failed to react

Julia Gregory, LDRS

Logo Icon
Cross Street, which links up Essex Road with Upper Street

London Live

Islington Council remains tight-lipped over new LTN around Upper Street

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
ambulance and police car

London Live

Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon