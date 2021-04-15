News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Islington's by-election candidates confirmed

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:01 PM April 15, 2021   
Islington Town Hall

Islington Town Hall - Credit: Emma Bartholomew

By-elections will be held on May 6 for new councillors in Mildmay, Highbury, St Peter's, Bunhill and Holloway wards.

Islington Council has published the list of those standing. They are:

Bunhill Ward

  • Valerie Bossman-Quarshie (Labour)
  • Martyn Thomas Perks (Independent)
  • Maxx Turing (Lib Dems)
  • Zak Vora (Conservatives)
  • Catherine Louise Webb (Green)

Highbury West Ward

You may also want to watch:

  • Katie Dawson (Green)
  • Bashir Omar Yassin Ibrahim (Labour)
  • Ben Jackson (Conservative)
  • Terry Stacy (Lib Dem)

Holloway Ward

Most Read

  1. 1 Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault
  2. 2 'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman
  3. 3 Thornhill School's 'dream' library opens after parents' 'relentless' fundraising efforts
  1. 4 Holloway fire 'caused by unattended chip pan'
  2. 5 Hackney and Islington have some of the loudest neighbours in London
  3. 6 Islington's great beer gardens - reopening today
  4. 7 Campaigners debate future of Holloway Women's Building with Peabody Trust
  5. 8 'Light at the end of the tunnel': Upper Street shoppers excited to end lockdown
  6. 9 Bunhill by-election set to go-ahead following Claudia Webbe's resignation
  7. 10 Islington's by-election candidates confirmed
  • Andrew Charles Hyett (Lib Dem)
  • Jason Jackson (Labour)
  • Harry Charles Nugent (Conservative)
  • Claire Louise Poyner (Green)

Mildmay Ward

  • Zoe Alzamora (Green Party)
  • Phil Stevens (Lib Dems)
  • Angelo Ricardo Weekes (Labour)
  • William Henry Woodroofe (Conservative)

St Peter’s Ward

  • Victoria Mei Elizabeth Collins (Lib Dem)
  • Jody Graber (Independent)
  • Muhammad Abul Kalaam (Conservative)
  • Toby Alexander North (Labour)
  • Veronica Pasteur (Green)

Votes can also be cast for the London Mayoral and Assembly candidates on the same day.

Anyone who has not registered to vote has until April 19 to do so.
 

Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man police would like to identify

Can you help identify this man?

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Islington's new mayor, Cllr Janet Burgess, who will open the Carers Rights Day event. Picture: Islington Council/ Em...

Islington mayor complains about ‘saturation’ of licenced venues in Archway

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
James Rix and Fergus Harrington outside their Canonbury pub, Knowhere Special

Covid - A Year On

Canonbury landlords defy pandemic to launch new pub

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Godson Street in Angel where Gorillas delivery centre has set up

Neighbours hit by noise nuisance from Gorillas' delivery centre told...

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus