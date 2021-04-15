Published: 1:01 PM April 15, 2021

By-elections will be held on May 6 for new councillors in Mildmay, Highbury, St Peter's, Bunhill and Holloway wards.

Islington Council has published the list of those standing. They are:

Bunhill Ward

Valerie Bossman-Quarshie (Labour)

Martyn Thomas Perks (Independent)

Maxx Turing (Lib Dems)

Zak Vora (Conservatives)

Catherine Louise Webb (Green)

Highbury West Ward

You may also want to watch:

Katie Dawson (Green)

Bashir Omar Yassin Ibrahim (Labour)

Ben Jackson (Conservative)

Terry Stacy (Lib Dem)

Holloway Ward

Andrew Charles Hyett (Lib Dem)

Jason Jackson (Labour)

Harry Charles Nugent (Conservative)

Claire Louise Poyner (Green)

Mildmay Ward

Zoe Alzamora (Green Party)

Phil Stevens (Lib Dems)

Angelo Ricardo Weekes (Labour)

William Henry Woodroofe (Conservative)

St Peter’s Ward

Victoria Mei Elizabeth Collins (Lib Dem)

Jody Graber (Independent)

Muhammad Abul Kalaam (Conservative)

Toby Alexander North (Labour)

Veronica Pasteur (Green)

Votes can also be cast for the London Mayoral and Assembly candidates on the same day.

Anyone who has not registered to vote has until April 19 to do so.

