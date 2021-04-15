Islington's by-election candidates confirmed
Published: 1:01 PM April 15, 2021
By-elections will be held on May 6 for new councillors in Mildmay, Highbury, St Peter's, Bunhill and Holloway wards.
Islington Council has published the list of those standing. They are:
Bunhill Ward
- Valerie Bossman-Quarshie (Labour)
- Martyn Thomas Perks (Independent)
- Maxx Turing (Lib Dems)
- Zak Vora (Conservatives)
- Catherine Louise Webb (Green)
Highbury West Ward
- Katie Dawson (Green)
- Bashir Omar Yassin Ibrahim (Labour)
- Ben Jackson (Conservative)
- Terry Stacy (Lib Dem)
Holloway Ward
- Andrew Charles Hyett (Lib Dem)
- Jason Jackson (Labour)
- Harry Charles Nugent (Conservative)
- Claire Louise Poyner (Green)
Mildmay Ward
- Zoe Alzamora (Green Party)
- Phil Stevens (Lib Dems)
- Angelo Ricardo Weekes (Labour)
- William Henry Woodroofe (Conservative)
St Peter’s Ward
- Victoria Mei Elizabeth Collins (Lib Dem)
- Jody Graber (Independent)
- Muhammad Abul Kalaam (Conservative)
- Toby Alexander North (Labour)
- Veronica Pasteur (Green)
Votes can also be cast for the London Mayoral and Assembly candidates on the same day.
Anyone who has not registered to vote has until April 19 to do so.
