News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Scheme to support 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:48 PM February 2, 2022
Cllr Asima Shaikh white collar factoryTownSq co-founder Mandy Weston TownSq Jamie McGowanBunhill councillors and colleagues

Cllr Asima Shaikh, third from right, is joined at the white collar factory by TownSq co-founder Mandy Weston, second from right, TownSq Community Director Jamie McGowan, far right, Bunhill councillors and colleague. - Credit: Islington Council

More than 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities will get support thanks to a new scheme.

Islington Council has appointed small business networking champion group TownSq Spaces to run support programmes specifically for tech and digital start-ups. 

Jamie McGowan, community director of TownSq, said the new space and the support that comes with it would help people seeking something new.

He said: “We're delighted to have been appointed as operators and have some exciting plans for the space. We've already begun engaging with local people, drawing up plans to create a welcoming community of start-ups and small businesses.

“There's a huge amount of potential in Islington and we aim to offer a vibrant space and support for the individuals and small teams looking to grow something of their own."

For more information, see www.townsqislington.co.uk

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

Airtasker

Islington woman makes thousands from odd jobs app Airtasker

Olivia Burney

Logo Icon
Red Lion & Sun Highgate

London Live News

Seven north London gastropubs voted best in UK

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey

London Live News

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Ann Street, Islington on January 22

London Live News

Shell casings found after Islington gun reports

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon