Scheme to support 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities
- Credit: Islington Council
More than 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities will get support thanks to a new scheme.
Islington Council has appointed small business networking champion group TownSq Spaces to run support programmes specifically for tech and digital start-ups.
Jamie McGowan, community director of TownSq, said the new space and the support that comes with it would help people seeking something new.
He said: “We're delighted to have been appointed as operators and have some exciting plans for the space. We've already begun engaging with local people, drawing up plans to create a welcoming community of start-ups and small businesses.
“There's a huge amount of potential in Islington and we aim to offer a vibrant space and support for the individuals and small teams looking to grow something of their own."
For more information, see www.townsqislington.co.uk