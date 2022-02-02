Scheme to support 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities

Cllr Asima Shaikh, third from right, is joined at the white collar factory by TownSq co-founder Mandy Weston, second from right, TownSq Community Director Jamie McGowan, far right, Bunhill councillors and colleague. - Credit: Islington Council

More than 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities will get support thanks to a new scheme.

Islington Council has appointed small business networking champion group TownSq Spaces to run support programmes specifically for tech and digital start-ups.

Jamie McGowan, community director of TownSq, said the new space and the support that comes with it would help people seeking something new.

He said: “We're delighted to have been appointed as operators and have some exciting plans for the space. We've already begun engaging with local people, drawing up plans to create a welcoming community of start-ups and small businesses.

“There's a huge amount of potential in Islington and we aim to offer a vibrant space and support for the individuals and small teams looking to grow something of their own."

For more information, see www.townsqislington.co.uk