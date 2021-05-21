News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Date set for Tollington by-election 

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:14 PM May 21, 2021   
Election 2021: Islington by-election results

Election 2021: Islington by-election results - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Islington Council has announced a by-election for Tollington ward will be held on July 1, following former council leader Richard Watts's resignation as councillor today (May 21).

Mr Watts, who has represented Tollington ward for 15 years and has been council leader for eight years,  is due to join Sadiq Khan's "top team" at City Hall on Monday as his deputy chief of staff.

Having announced his intention to stand down after as leader of the council in February, Mr Watts handed over the reins to Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz last night at the council's annual general meeting.

Tollington is one of Islington's 16 electoral divisions, and one of the eight that make up the Islington North constituency, represented by Jeremy Corbyn in Parliament. 

Locally the ward is represented by three councillors whose elections are held every four years. 

Mr Watts had been re-elected along with Anjna Khurana and Flora Williamson in May 2018.

Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Kenneth Lamb, 73, of York was found guilty of multiple sexual offences at Hull Crown Court

Islington Council

Jailed: Former Islington police officer raped children's home teen

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro congratulates his players at the end of the Vitality Women's FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace

Match Report

Arsenal Women on cloud nine after big FA Cup win

Josh Bunting

Logo Icon
Dame Alice Owens School in Potters Bar

Education News

Dame Alice Owen pupils protest over racist language

Daniel Mountney

Logo Icon
Regent's canal

Environment News | Opinion

Could Islington become a holiday destination?

Nicola Baird, Climate campaigner Islingtonfacesblog.Com

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus