Poorer households in Islington could see council tax cut

The coucil tax bill facing some residents could be reduced - Credit: Getty Images

Working age low-income households in Islington could see their council tax bills cut - if a plan is approved to help with the cost of living.

An estimated 19,000 households could see a reduction in their bill under Islington Council’s proposal, which would see the Town Hall foot the bill.

If approved, the council will fund the changes to the council tax support scheme as part of its 2022-23 budget. The motion will be voted on at a meeting on December 9.

Cllr Satnam Gill said: “We’re working to create a more equal Islington, tackling inequality and ending poverty in our borough.

“Our council tax support scheme is a vital part of the safety net that supports and protects low-income households in Islington, and is already one of the most comprehensive and supportive schemes of any council in the UK.

“We know many working-age, low-income households in Islington have suffered greatly during the pandemic, and we’re proposing to increase council tax support to help them, and to help create a more equal Islington for all.”