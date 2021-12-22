News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Christmas hampers delivered to the elderly in Islington

Logo Icon

Saskia Rowlands

Published: 11:59 AM December 22, 2021
Council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz holding one of the hampers.

Council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz holding one of the hampers. - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council has partnered with two community associations to deliver Christmas hampers to elderly residents living in the borough. 

The Arc Centre and Hornsey Lane Community Estate Association are working with the council to deliver 170 hampers of mince pies, chocolate and other festive treats. 

Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “The festive season comes with a lot of extra costs, which can make it a difficult time for some of our more vulnerable residents. I’m delighted that the council can alleviate some of that financial pressure by feeding our wonderful older population.”

Since 2010, the council have hosted an annual Christmas lunch for older people living in Islington, but with the surge of the Omicron variant, the authority decided to deliver hampers instead. 

Cllr O’Halloran continued: “Whilst it’s a shame we can’t do it in person this year, I’m pleased that we are still able to give something back to our lovely older residents, who contribute so much to life in the borough.”

Islington News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

We've created a map of house prices close to schools in Islington rated Outstanding by Ofsted, including those near Ambler

London Live News

How much does it cost to live near outstanding schools in Islington?

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Night Tube services are set to resume on the Central line next month.

London Live News

Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
UEA research reveals that Islington currently has the third highest R rate in the country

London Live News | Updated

Covid-19: Research reveals Islington has third highest R number in country

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
An NHS hospital ward

Woman calls for smear test changes after cancer missed by four doctors

Rachel Muir

Logo Icon