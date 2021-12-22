Christmas hampers delivered to the elderly in Islington

Islington Council has partnered with two community associations to deliver Christmas hampers to elderly residents living in the borough.

The Arc Centre and Hornsey Lane Community Estate Association are working with the council to deliver 170 hampers of mince pies, chocolate and other festive treats.

Councillor Una O’Halloran said: “The festive season comes with a lot of extra costs, which can make it a difficult time for some of our more vulnerable residents. I’m delighted that the council can alleviate some of that financial pressure by feeding our wonderful older population.”

Since 2010, the council have hosted an annual Christmas lunch for older people living in Islington, but with the surge of the Omicron variant, the authority decided to deliver hampers instead.

Cllr O’Halloran continued: “Whilst it’s a shame we can’t do it in person this year, I’m pleased that we are still able to give something back to our lovely older residents, who contribute so much to life in the borough.”