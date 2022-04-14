Islington in Bloom returns with 'environmental' theme

Islington’s favourite horticultural competition is open for another year, enabling gardeners of all abilities to get involved.

The borough council and Islington Gardeners have hailed the annual Islington in Bloom contest as a chance to “create a cleaner, greener, healthier borough”.

This year, judges will have a greater focus on the positive impact that entries make to biodiversity in the borough. They will consider whether entries are sustainable, good for wildlife, attractive, well-tended, and whether they include herbs, fruits or vegetables.

Andrew Bedford, Islington Council’s head of greenspace and leisure services, said: “Islington in Bloom gives budding gardeners and seasoned experts the chance to enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of gardening.

“Spring is finally here, and taking part in Islington in Bloom is the perfect way to enjoy the warmer weather, meet new people, and make the borough a more attractive place for all.

“Gardening is such a therapeutic activity, which brings with it a range of mental and physical health benefits, while also supporting biodiversity and the environment.

“We’d encourage all local people, even those that have never picked up a trowel before, to have some fun brightening up their homes, gardens and shared spaces.”

Categories for this year’s Islington in Bloom include: Best front garden, best container garden, best children's planting, best window box, best blooming business, best parks community gardening, best housing community gardening, best community garden, best edible garden and best tree pit.

All entrants will receive a voucher for a free bag of compost from Camden Garden Centre, with the first, second and third place entries in each category receiving a National Garden Gift voucher. There is also a children's poster competition, which is open to schools in Islington.

Mr Bedford added: “Islington in Bloom aims to help make the borough’s shared spaces more attractive and nature friendly, with gardening also contributing to biodiversity and helping to bring people together.”

Entrants should email inbloom@Islington.gov.uk with two images of their entry, their name, address, email address and phone number.

The deadline for entries is July 4, with the final results being announced in September.

