News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Green jobs and equality at heart of council leader's new direction for Islington

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 4:46 PM September 21, 2021   
Cllrs Kaya Comer-Schwartz outside Islington town hall. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cllrs Kaya Comer-Schwartz outside Islington town hall. Picture: Polly Hancock - Credit: Archant

The environment and equality are at the heart of how Islington Council’s new leader is looking to direct the borough.

Councillor Kaya Comer-Schwartz is set to outline her "strategic plan" before members on Thursday. It will provide a blueprint for how the authority will make policy decisions under her tenure in the months ahead. 

Cllr Comer-Schwartz, who is a lifelong Islington resident, said the five-point direction was borne out of what she likes about the borough and the challenges it faces. 

She said: “We know there is a lot of imbalance around wealth in the borough, we have very well off people and those in poverty. There are health inequalities and people can struggle to get access to mental health services.

“I am really dedicated to tackling these challenges.”

You may also want to watch:

The five areas of focus on the strategic plan are: 

  • Children and young people: Making quality opportunities, skills and education available for all. 
  • The environment: School streets, people friendly streets, and increasing the greenery of the borough are all being considered.
  • Building more homes: Affordable, good quality and environmentally friendly builds are the focus, according to the council leader.
  • More jobs: Increasing the cost of living and making sure all employees in the borough have the living wage. There will also be a push to help local businesses.
  • Creating a safer borough: Providing outreach and pursuing the Fairer Together agenda of the council.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
  2. 2 Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his daughter
  3. 3 Home of the metre-long pizza opens in Finsbury Park
  1. 4 Police looking to speak to man in connection with sexual assault
  2. 5 Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant
  3. 6 Disused Holloway garages converted into garment-making workspace
  4. 7 Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
  5. 8 Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade
  6. 9 'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers
  7. 10 Trevi Ristorante scoops prize with readers' votes

“The council creates policies on a daily basis,” the leader said, adding that these provide a broad aim and direction for officers and councillors to follow.

“They are tied together. If we are building houses, we will look to make them as environmentally friendly as possible. And we are also creating green jobs, with apprentices coming on board [to put carbon reducing infrastructure in place].” 

The Labour councillor, who took over when previous leader Richard Watts left in May, joining Sadiq Khan’s team, said she was proud of how Islington’s community spirit came through during the pandemic. 

She added: “I am really hopeful that five years from now, if you’re a family in Islington, you’ll really feel the difference.” 

Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A stock image released by Met Police

Gun crime

Man in Highbury court charged with shooting gun in High Holborn

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Tony Eastlake: Man denies murder of ‘flower man of Islington’

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist in Islington Park Street

Opinion

'Islington drivers – you don't always need to overtake cyclists'

Talia Hussain

Logo Icon
Julie Fisher

'We will miss you': Tufnell Park's Ruby Violet ice cream parlour to close

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon