Revealed: Islington's best market stalls

Councillors and market stall holders gather for the Trader of the Year contest. - Credit: ©2021 Steve Bainbridge

Three of Islington’s best-loved traders were honoured this week at the Market Trader of the Year competition.

Seven Sisters Road fruit and veg seller Keith West, Whitecross-based Kurdish food specialist Chalang Rashid, and Chapel Market fashion trader Jennifer Rowley took the honours.

Islington Council received a record number of public votes to decide the winner of the 2021 competition which included the five markets across the borough.

Keith West, winner of the Food category, said “It’s amazing that so many people from the local community took the time to vote for me. It’s humbling, you know it really, really is - I’m chuffed.”

The three will receive £150 off their pitch rent. Three customers who nominated them for the award will get a £50 voucher to spend on their chosen trader’s stall.

Chalang Rashid, Takeaway winner, added: "I think that Islington markets are special because everyone is working hard and looking after customers.”

Jennifer Rowley won the Non-Food category and the presentation was made outside her stall.

