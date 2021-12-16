'We must listen': Town Hall opens Let's Talk Islington scheme

Islington Council has formed a task force of business, academic and local leaders to examine the urgent issues currently affecting the community.

This is part of its drive to make the borough a more equal place.

Launched two weeks ago in Caledonian Park, the #LetsTalkIslington programme involves a series of public engagement events, as well as a public survey conducted between now and March 2022.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “Years of austerity, Covid, Brexit, the climate emergency and Black Lives Matter movements have taught us that we need to do things differently.

"We must listen carefully to what our residents have to say to us and really get underneath the lived experiences of how inequality holds people back – especially those who we don’t usually hear from.”

The findings and recommendations of the Inequality Task Force will inform an updated strategic plan.

Elements of the plan will be tested in summer 2022 during a series of local events.