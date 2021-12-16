News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

'We must listen': Town Hall opens Let's Talk Islington scheme

Logo Icon

Claudia Jacob

Published: 12:01 PM December 16, 2021
Council leader Kaya Comer Schwartz leads the forum

Council leader Kaya Comer Schwartz leads the forum - Credit: Islington Council

Islington Council has formed a task force of business, academic and local leaders to examine the urgent issues currently affecting the community.

This is part of its drive to make the borough a more equal place.

Launched two weeks ago in Caledonian Park, the #LetsTalkIslington programme involves a series of public engagement events, as well as a public survey conducted between now and March 2022.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “Years of austerity, Covid, Brexit, the climate emergency and Black Lives Matter movements have taught us that we need to do things differently.

"We must listen carefully to what our residents have to say to us and really get underneath the lived experiences of how inequality holds people back – especially those who we don’t usually hear from.”

The findings and recommendations of the Inequality Task Force will inform an updated strategic plan.

Elements of the plan will be tested in summer 2022 during a series of local events.

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington plans changes for main roads outside schools
  2. 2 Guilty: Prisoner from Newham raped Pentonville inmate
  3. 3 Data shows increased fire brigade response times within Amwell LTN
  1. 4 Wanted: Can these 'high harm' offenders be found before Christmas?
  2. 5 Turning 100 with no family - can you help Brigid celebrate?
  3. 6 Guilty: North London offenders convicted or jailed recently
  4. 7 Nearly 6,000 Islington families to get £200 food vouchers
  5. 8 Homeless Holloway charities unable to open this Christmas
  6. 9 Jeremy Corbyn and parliamentary group call for incinerator to be halted
  7. 10 New Covid-19 vaccine centre opens on Holloway Road
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paan in Wembley

Wembley High Road already stained with paan just days after cleaning

Adam Shaw local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
The map shows access into and out of St Mary's LTN once the measures are in place

London Live News

Layout of new LTN around Upper Street revealed

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A nurse administers a coronavirus vaccine 

London Live News

Number of confirmed Omicron cases in Islington revealed for the first time 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hugo Delgado, 22, of Navestock Crescent, Woodford Green has been jailed for 10 years

London Live News

Jailed: 'Very dangerous man' who sexually assaulted lone women

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon