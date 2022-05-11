Plans for 72 homes in central Archway

Plans have been lodged to build 72 homes alongside a medical centre and library in a central part of Archway.

The developer, listed as L B Islington, has put forward a full planning application to build on 4 Vorley Road.

The project could also see the demolition of 620.9 sqm community use centre and another two-storey building.

The proposed flats would be provided in three blocks of 13 storeys, eight storeys, and two to six storeys.

Islington Council’s website listing from the developer added: “[there will be] associated bicycle parking, mobility scooter stores, refuse stores and improvements to the public realm.”

L B Islington has said the homes will contain affordable and private properties but has not stated how many these will number.

The project is still in the very early stages of the planning process and is yet to be discussed by councillors.