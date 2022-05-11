News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Plans for 72 homes in central Archway

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 8:52 AM May 11, 2022
Change coming? Vorley Road in Islington

Change coming? Vorley Road in Islington - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been lodged to build 72 homes alongside a medical centre and library in a central part of Archway. 

The developer, listed as L B Islington, has put forward a full planning application to build on 4 Vorley Road. 

The project could also see the demolition of 620.9 sqm community use centre and another two-storey building. 

The proposed flats would be provided in three blocks of 13 storeys, eight storeys, and two to six storeys. 

Islington Council’s website listing from the developer added: “[there will be] associated bicycle parking, mobility scooter stores, refuse stores and improvements to the public realm.” 

L B Islington has said the homes will contain affordable and private properties but has not stated how many these will number. 

The project is still in the very early stages of the planning process and is yet to be discussed by councillors.

Archway News

Don't Miss

Hillrise candidates celebrate. Labour's Dave Poyser (right) won with the highest individual vote share. 

Islington: Huge win 'gives Labour mandate' to continue green policies

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Islington Town Hall

The full list of local election candidates for Islington

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Staff at Bemerton Children’s Centre

Islington nursery given highest possible Ofsted rating

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Offenders from Camden, Finsbury Park, Kentish Town and Hackney among those jailed

London Live News

Jailed: 7 north London offenders put behind bars in April

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon