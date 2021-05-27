Published: 12:47 PM May 27, 2021

Raquel and her husband Shahram, who was told by Islington Council he should pay his PCN despite his plea he was terminally ill - Credit: Raquel Hatami

A terminally ill man was told his incurable cancer was no reason he shouldn’t pay his parking ticket, despite his pleas that he was being treated in hospital and had just months to live.

Shahram Hatami died in April, aged 47, a month before the letter from Islington Council arrived, informing him his appeal against his car being parked outside his home in Catherall Road, Highbury New Park, with an expired permit, was unsuccessful.

He had sent a hospital letter as proof he had bowel cancer, and told parking officials: “I have not got the energy to sell or move the car.

“Please advise on what I should do or will the council allow me to continue to park where I live?”

But the response, received a week after his funeral was held, stated: “I have considered your comments and supporting documentation in your appeal of the above PCN.

“I am sorry to learn that you are not very well at the moment.

"Unfortunately this does not provide sufficient grounds for the cancellation of the PCN."

The council has now apologised and cancelled the ticket, after the Gazette raised the case with them.

Shahram's friend of 20 years Francesco Marrena told the Gazette: “The [council's] email said 'I've considered everything'.

“Clearly you haven't because I've attached the paperwork to show he's going to die and you still want £40 off him. It's disgusting.

“I am mortified to think the council was that heartless to take £40.”

He added: "They need to think of people's wellbeing and state of mind when they've been told they only have months to live.

"Our generation talk a lot about people's wellbeing and mental state, and they should take that into consideration as well."

Shahram's wife, Raquel, said the council upholding the PCN had added to her distress of losing her husband.

“He paid for the permit for over 15 years, and at the last minute they have given me more stress for the sake of £40,” she said.

A council spokesperson said the authority was not aware Shahram had died when they sent the PCN.

“We are very sorry to hear of Mr Hatami’s passing, and our condolences are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time," they added.

“We have now cancelled this penalty charge notice, and we apologise to Mr Hatami’s family for any distress that this has caused.”