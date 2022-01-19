Deadline extended for Islington's greener futures fund
Julia Gregory Local democracy reporter
- Credit: Islington Council
The deadline to invest in London’s first council green fund has been extended.
Islington launched its Greener Futures Fund in October to raise £1m towards projects that help counter the climate emergency.
The borough is one of six in London most at risk of the effects of climate change such as flooding and high temperatures.
Politicians said residents could invest as little as £5 to fund projects to improve air quality, such as its school streets scheme, improving recycling rates, and putting in electric vehicle charging points.
The council has reached 85 per cent of its target and has raised £853,393 towards the fund and has extended the cut-off date for investing by a month.
By 17 January, 43 Islington residents had invested £139,340.
A council spokesman said: “Local investors have on average invested more than double the amount that non-local investors have.”
Most Read
- 1 Screen on the Green: Dive into 1940s America this weekend
- 2 Former Met cop faces trial with seven others over alleged bribery plot
- 3 Islington: Cycle track could be back if funding found
- 4 Covid patient numbers levelling out after Christmas rise, data suggests
- 5 'Graffiti vandal' linked with £500k worth of damage caught in Highbury
- 6 How mental health services are changing in north London
- 7 Incinerator protest group WhatsApp infiltrated by waste authority member
- 8 ‘The people of Edmonton will stop this incinerator’ - Protestors promise more action if plan is signed off
- 9 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
- 10 'Yes, the government really is waging a "war" against the BBC'
People who live in Islington or elsewhere can now invest until the new 31 January deadline.
The money could also go towards better recycling facilities and putting in LED lights and solar panels on public buildings, cutting harmful carbon emissions and electricity bills.
The five-year community municipal investment (CMI) fund means people can invest from £5 to a maximum of £20,000 for a fixed 1.55 per cent tax-free return over the next five years.
The scheme is run by Abundance Investment and is the first one in the country eligible for the Innovative Finance ISA.
Rowena Champion, the council’s executive member for environment and transport, said: “We know that local people are passionate about playing their part in tackling the climate emergency, and this is reflected in the fact Islington Greener Futures has already raised more than £850,000.
“We’re grateful to those that have already invested, and as there’s fewer than two weeks to go before the final deadline for investment, we’re continuing to encourage more people to take part to enjoy the environmental and financial benefits that Islington Greener Futures can bring.”
Camden Council is planning to reveal details of its own scheme this year.
Islington has an ambitious target to become a net-zero carbon borough by 2030 and announced a climate emergency in 2019.
Investors will get interest every six months and their original investment will be paid back after five years.