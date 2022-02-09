Beloved Highbury Fields Bandstand WILL be demolished but stay and play will be re-provided

An artist's impression of the café in Highbury Fields - Credit: BBC News Wire

A wildlife garden and new café could be on the cards as part of an £850,000 facelift for Islington’s largest open space.

The council unveiled its blueprint for the 29-acre Highbury Fields and urged residents to tell it what they think.

The park runs from Highbury Corner towards Highbury Barn and is a popular green lung for residents and for football fans watching matches at Arsenal’s ground. It is also a venue for the weekly 5km parkrun.

The scheme includes a new café with toilets, a garden for children, public events and energy-efficient lighting at the multi-use sports pitches.

Other ideas include better access for people with disabilities, five unisex toilets and baby-changing facilities.

Highbury Fields, which has a green flag - Credit: Islington Council

The council also plans to re-wild an area near the park keeper’s lodge and return some land to green space.

The tennis courts were refurbished in 2015 and work was also done on the pool in 2007.

The council has a target to become carbon neutral by 2030.

It said some of the existing buildings, including the park bandstand, café building and park keeper’s bungalow, are of poor quality and some of them are unsafe and will be knocked down.

The council held a consultation over its plans for Highbury Fields but put things on hold after a shortage of external funds.

It revised its plans and said it took into account residents’ comments, including building the new café on the site of the current one.

Launching the survey, cabinet member for the environment Rowena Champion said: “As a small, inner-city borough, Islington does not have a huge amount of green space, which is why we’re investing in maximising the spaces we already have for the enjoyment and wellbeing of our residents. ”

Between two and four trees are likely to be removed because of building work and will be offset by rewilding part of the park and “improving overall biodiversity”.

The council has pledged that memorial trees will be untouched.

Residents can view the plans at the Central Library daily, except Wednesdays, until Friday, March 11, when the survey closes.

There will also be online events at 7pm on Monday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 2.

To find the survey click here or visit: www.islington.gov.uk/sports-parks-and-trees/parks-and-green-space/parks-projects/highbury-fields