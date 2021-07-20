Holloway Road pavement width decreased to pre-pandemic size
Pavement widening on Holloway Road, designed to aid social distancing during the pandemic, has been removed.
The infrastructure was added to spots throughout London to allow for more space between people walking and cycling through the city.
Simon Munk, campaigns manager at London Cycling Campaign, said that wider pavements are important for more sustainable transport options as well as social distancing.
“We need wider pavements and not just for social distancing during this crisis, we also need bus lanes and cycle tracks. And that means we need to consider actively planning for fewer private motor vehicles on all our roads,” he said.
Transport for London has commented on their work which began this week.
Carl Eddleston, TfL’s head of asset operations, said: “Ensuring that everybody is able to travel safely during the coronavirus pandemic is vital and we’ve been clear throughout that temporary walking and cycling schemes will be reviewed regularly to ensure they are supporting journeys as intended.
“We have removed extra pavement space barriers at some locations, including on Holloway Road, after carefully considering how they are being used by people in the area. Other schemes will remain in place and under regular review.”
