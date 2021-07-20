News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Holloway Road pavement width decreased to pre-pandemic size

Logo Icon

Lilian Fawcett

Published: 5:41 PM July 20, 2021   
Holloway Road was widened to create extra space during the pandemic.

Holloway Road was widened to create extra space during the pandemic. - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

Pavement widening on Holloway Road, designed to aid social distancing during the pandemic, has been removed. 

The infrastructure was added to spots throughout London to allow for more space between people walking and cycling through the city. 

Simon Munk, campaigns manager at London Cycling Campaign, said that wider pavements are important for more sustainable transport options as well as social distancing. 

The scheme was popular among cyclists and some pedestrians.

The scheme was popular among cyclists and some pedestrians. - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

“We need wider pavements and not just for social distancing during this crisis, we also need bus lanes and cycle tracks. And that means we need to consider actively planning for fewer private motor vehicles on all our roads,” he said.

Transport for London has commented on their work which began this week. 

You may also want to watch:

Carl Eddleston, TfL’s head of asset operations, said: “Ensuring that everybody is able to travel safely during the coronavirus pandemic is vital and we’ve been clear throughout that temporary walking and cycling schemes will be reviewed regularly to ensure they are supporting journeys as intended.  

Transport for London has started the work this week.

Transport for London has started the work this week. - Credit: Lilian Fawcett

“We have removed extra pavement space barriers at some locations, including on Holloway Road, after carefully considering how they are being used by people in the area. Other schemes will remain in place and under regular review.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 This is when thunder storms could hit north London
  2. 2 "Night to remember": Queues outside Egg nightclub on 'freedom day'
  3. 3 Elderly woman allegedly robbed of diamond watch in Finsbury Park
  1. 4 Two men jailed for life after double murder
  2. 5 Konnie Huq praises teachers at Islington Education Awards
  3. 6 Mum-of-two 'loses everything' in Islington fire
  4. 7 Corporate landmark Angel Square sold for close to £100m
  5. 8 Call for fly-tipping action after stats for London revealed
  6. 9 Statue to street cat Bob unveiled in Islington Green
  7. 10 'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James and Bob

Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Police cars attend the site in Camden Road.

Camden: Motorbike rider being treated after 'hit and run'

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
The tree at Crouch Hall Court

Islington Council

Council apologises for year's delay after tree damages property

Lilian Fawcett

Logo Icon
Free swimming lessons are on offer for children in Islington this summer 

Islington Council

Dive into summer with free swimming lessons for kids in Islington

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon