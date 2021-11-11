News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Primary becomes 36th in Islington to ban pick-ups and drop-offs

William Mata

Published: 2:50 PM November 11, 2021
Children at St Luke's CofE Primary School on the school street

Children at St Luke's CofE Primary School on the school street - Credit: Islington Council

St Luke’s CofE Primary has become bearer of the 36th ‘school street’ in Islington - where most motor vehicles are prohibited from travelling during drop-off times.

By banning cars from parking outside the school gates in all but exceptional circumstances, Islington Council and the school hope to encourage walking and cycling. 

The Bunhill primary in Radnor Street began the scheme last week. Islington already had the highest number of school streets in London. 

Children at St Luke's CofE Primary School and headteacher Ann Dwulit celebrate their new School Street

Headteacher Ann Dwulit has helped implement the new school street. - Credit: Islington Council

Cllr Rowena Champion said: “We are determined to make going to and from school safer, cleaner and healthier. 

“By making it easier to walk, cycle and scoot to and from school instead of being driven, the schemes make a huge difference to improving air quality, while supporting the mental and physical wellbeing of children.   

“Our programme is pioneering and ambitious, and we’re determined to ensure that as many schools as possible can enjoy the positive benefits of the schemes, which is why we are excited to introduce a scheme at St Luke’s.”  
 

