Music, performance and food for Windrush Day in Islington

Islington will celebrate Windrush Day with a host of cultural events featuring music, performances and food.

Windrush Day, which takes place on June 22, marks the date the MV Empire Windrush ship docked at Tilbury in 1948, bringing workers from the Caribbean to help tackle post-war UK labour shortages.

The Windrush Day flag, reading ‘Windrush generations – we are standing on their shoulders’, will be raised above Islington Town Hall.

Councillor Roulin Khondoker, executive member for equalities, culture and inclusion, said: “The contribution of the Windrush generation, as well as their children and descendants, to life in the borough has been huge.

“I encourage everyone to use Windrush Day as an opportunity to celebrate, share and learn about this important part of our history.”

Brickworks Community Centre will see television presenter Jay Blades join local MP Emily Thornberry for an afternoon of food, music and stories from residents who arrived in the UK during the Windrush era.

To book a free ticket visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/windrush-day-community-celebration-tickets-347265399157

Age UK Islington will hold a Windrush reminiscence session at Cally Clock Tower Centre before moving outside for Caribbean refreshments. Call 020 7281 6018 to book this event.