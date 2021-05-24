News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Council set to fine landlords for contaminated recycling bins

Logo Icon

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Published: 10:38 AM May 24, 2021   
Landlords in Islington could be fined if communal recycling bins get contaminated with non-recyclables

Landlords in Islington could be fined if communal recycling bins get contaminated with non-recyclables - Credit: PA

Landlords could be fined almost £50 if they contaminate communal recycling bins with general waste. 

Islington Council voted on Thursday to fine managing agents or landlords £47.14 - and not empty their bin - if found in breach. 

If the fee is unpaid, the bin would remain unemptied and the landlord would be asked to remove the contamination themselves.

If they do not comply, a community protection notice - usually issued to  stop prevent antisocial behaviour - would be served to ensure compliance.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion said: “It is anticipated that a charge will encourage managing agents and landlords to work with us to proactively engage with their residents to raise awareness of recycling and to reduce levels of contamination."

You may also want to watch:

Islington Council
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There will be "a host of wild characters" at Glam's club nights, from drag queens to burlesque dancers

New nightclub Glam to open in Shoreditch in June 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A nurse prepares a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Indian variant of Covid-19 - what's the situation in London?

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
People Friendly Streets in Islington are designed to improve the roads for pedestrians and cyclists

Climate Emergency | Opinion

Reader letters: Islington's Low Traffic Neighbourhoods - for and against

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Regent's canal

Environment News | Opinion

Could Islington become a holiday destination?

Nicola Baird, Climate campaigner Islingtonfacesblog.Com

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus