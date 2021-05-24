Published: 10:38 AM May 24, 2021

Landlords in Islington could be fined if communal recycling bins get contaminated with non-recyclables - Credit: PA

Landlords could be fined almost £50 if they contaminate communal recycling bins with general waste.

Islington Council voted on Thursday to fine managing agents or landlords £47.14 - and not empty their bin - if found in breach.

If the fee is unpaid, the bin would remain unemptied and the landlord would be asked to remove the contamination themselves.

If they do not comply, a community protection notice - usually issued to stop prevent antisocial behaviour - would be served to ensure compliance.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion said: “It is anticipated that a charge will encourage managing agents and landlords to work with us to proactively engage with their residents to raise awareness of recycling and to reduce levels of contamination."