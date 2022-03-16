News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington: Holloway Rd - Pentonville Rd cycleway to be made permanent

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 10:17 AM March 16, 2022
Cllr Champion on her bike by the new continental-style roundabout

Cllr Champion on her bike by the new continental-style roundabout. - Credit: Islington Council

The Holloway Road to Pentonville Road cycleway is set to be made permanent after its 18 month trial. 

From a survey carried out in November and December last year, 54 per cent agreed the route, which passes through Liverpool Road, Tolpuddle Street and Penton Street, was a good thing. 

Cycleway 38 South, as it is called, attracted 1,088 responses with 34pc saying it had created an environment where it was less safe to walk. 

Cllr Rowena Champion, member for environment, said: “Cycleway 38 South plays an important role in our ambitions for a cleaner, greener, healthier Islington. 

“By making it easier for local people to walk and cycle, the scheme is designed to reduce dependence on cars, reducing air pollution and road danger.     

“We’re really pleased to hear that many people have enjoyed the positive benefits that the scheme has brought, and have therefore taken the decision to retain Cycleway 38 South.”

