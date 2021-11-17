Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo

Jeremy Corbyn at a Remembrance gathering. The picture shared by Nickerson has been deleted but also showed Corbyn with a wreath. - Credit: PA

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is taking legal action after a Yorkshire councillor's account tweeted a doctored picture of the Islington North MP at the scene of the Liverpool terror attack.

Paul Nickerson, ward member for Minster and Woodmansey on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, has been suspended by his local Conservative group after the tweet on Sunday.

The fake image showed Mr Corbyn holding a wreath at the site of the exploded taxi, apparently as if in honour of the bomber, who was killed at the scene.

Mr Nickerson has apologised and removed the image from his Twitter. He later deleted his account.

In a short statement, Mr Corbyn said: "My solicitor has been notified and we are taking legal action."

Mr Nickerson captioned the picture with the word "unsurprisingly".

In a statement sent to the media, he said: “As soon as I was able I deleted the comments.”

He said his account had been compromised by friends playing a prank.