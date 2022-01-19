News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Last chance to nominate for Islington award ceremonies

Olivia Burney

Published: 11:55 AM January 19, 2022
Mayor of Islington, Cllr Troy Gallagher

Islington Mayor Troy Gallagher - Credit: Islington Council

The deadline is approaching for Islington residents to nominate volunteers for two community awards, The Mayor's Civic Awards and The Ben Kinsella Award.

The Mayor's Civic Awards are given to outstanding volunteers and campaigners who dedicate their time to improving Islington’s communities.

This year, the mayor of Islington, Cllr Troy Gallagher, is looking to “amplify the contributions made by volunteers who help those with depression and other mental health problems, as well as work done to prevent suicide and self-harm”.

The Ben Kinsella Award recognises under-18s who have inspired others through their achievements, volunteering, or campaigning.

Islington residents who wish to nominate their local hero for an award should fill out a nomination form, found on the council’s website, by Friday (January.21). 

Award winners will be announced at 7pm on Tuesday, March 15. 
 

Islington News

