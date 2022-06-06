Mother Clucker opens fried chicken eatery on Upper Street

Upper Street has a new (innuendo-heavy) name in Mother Clucker - a restaurant owners say serves the best fried chicken in London.

Famously Proper Ltd, the group behind Byron Burgers, is expanding the street food Clucker chain and the Islington front will be its first sit down diner.

A promotion this week said on the menu is tea brined, buttermilk soaked and double dredged crispy chicken burgers. There are also strips, wings, wraps and the restaurant's claim to

fame, WOWffles: chicken and waffles.

Mother Clucker opened on Monday, June 6, on 30 Upper Street.

Gavin Cox of Famously Proper said: “We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from its origins of one food truck to its new bricks and mortar restaurant (the first for the brand) in Islington.

“We have solid plans to expand Mother Clucker across the country in the coming months and years so watch this space.”