News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Local Council

Mother Clucker opens fried chicken eatery on Upper Street

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:08 PM June 6, 2022
Mother Clucker has opened a branch in Islington

Mother Clucker has opened a branch in Islington - Credit: Mother Clucker

Upper Street has a new (innuendo-heavy) name in Mother Clucker - a restaurant owners say serves the best fried chicken in London.

Famously Proper Ltd, the group behind Byron Burgers, is expanding the street food Clucker chain and the Islington front will be its first sit down diner.

A promotion this week said on the menu is tea brined, buttermilk soaked and double dredged crispy chicken burgers. There are also strips, wings, wraps and the restaurant's claim to
fame, WOWffles: chicken and waffles. 

Mother Clucker opened on Monday, June 6, on 30 Upper Street. 

Gavin Cox of Famously Proper said: “We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from its origins of one food truck to its new bricks and mortar restaurant (the first for the brand) in Islington. 

“We have solid plans to expand Mother Clucker across the country in the coming months and years so watch this space.”

Islington News

Don't Miss

A street party commemorating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012

Platinum Jubilee: All the road closures in Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
The pensioner who was critically injured in a Newham collision has died

Metropolitan Police

Pedestrian dies after fatal road sweeper lorry crash

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Application approved for 634-638 Holloway Road, N19 3NU

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Islington

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a weather warning

London Live News

Yellow warning issued by Met Office for London and south East England

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon