New cabinet announced for Islington Council

Councillors in Islington were given their roles on the executive for the coming year on Wednesday, May 18, with immediate effect.

Councillor John Woolf [who represents Canonbury], Cllr Santiago Bell-Bradford [Mildmay] and Cllr Roulin Khondoker [Arsenal] were announced as three new appointees to the nine-person team.

Each councillor of the executive is responsible for a specific area of the running of the council, ranging from housing to social care.

Council leader Kaya Comer-Schwartz said: “Local people have put their trust in us to deliver on our promises to them and continue making Islington a more equal place.

“We will get started straight away, building more council homes, helping local people into good jobs and giving our young people the best possible start in life.

“Our new executive is perfectly placed to deliver for Islington.”

Cllr Comer-Schwartz was confirmed in her role as council leader which she has held since May 2021, having made history as the first black woman in the role. She first became a councillor in 2013 before becoming deputy leader in 2020.

Current deputy leader of the council Diarmaid Ward (Holloway) will also be responsible for finance, planning and performance while Cllr Una O’Halloran (Caledonian), who previously served as Islington mayor in 2017, will focus on issues relating to homes and communities.

The three new appointments will see Cllr Woolf focusing on community safety, Cllr Bell-Bradford looking at inclusive economy and jobs, and Cllr Khondoker being in charge of equalities, culture and inclusion.

The remaining roles were filled by Rowena Champion (Barnsbury) for environment, air quality and transport, Cllr Nurullah Turan (Laycock) for health and social care, and Cllr Michelline Safi Ngongo (Hillrise) for children, young people and families.

Cllr Comer-Schwartz also thanked out-going executive members Sue Lukes, Cllr Asima Shaikh (Finsbury Park) and Cllr Satnam Gill (Tufnell Park) “for their tireless work for the people of Islington, and this council, over a number of years.”

Labour held Islington in the council elections this month securing 48 out of 51 seats. The Green Party is the main opposition with three councillors, having gained two seats compared to the elections in 2018.

