New Islington chief wants to give children 'equal opportunities'

An experienced director has joined Islington Council’s top team to help ensure young people have access to equal opportunities.

Jon Abbey will start work as director of the Islington’s Children Services in the spring.

The role will include working with schools, healthcare providers and partners to ensure children and young people can achieve their potential.

Jon’s previous work experiences includes senior leadership within education and children’s services and he has been director of Camden Learning.

Councillor Michelline Ngongo, member for children, young people and families, said: “I’m excited about the pioneering and ambitious work that is underway at Islington and am looking forward to welcoming Jon to our strong and talented senior management team.

“This is a key role which will be integral in helping us deliver our vision of a more equal Islington for our residents, especially our children and young people. Jon is an exceptional leader, who shares our values and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our borough.”