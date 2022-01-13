New Islington chief wants to give children 'equal opportunities'
Jacobien Van Der Kleij
- Credit: Islington Council
An experienced director has joined Islington Council’s top team to help ensure young people have access to equal opportunities.
Jon Abbey will start work as director of the Islington’s Children Services in the spring.
The role will include working with schools, healthcare providers and partners to ensure children and young people can achieve their potential.
Jon’s previous work experiences includes senior leadership within education and children’s services and he has been director of Camden Learning.
Councillor Michelline Ngongo, member for children, young people and families, said: “I’m excited about the pioneering and ambitious work that is underway at Islington and am looking forward to welcoming Jon to our strong and talented senior management team.
“This is a key role which will be integral in helping us deliver our vision of a more equal Islington for our residents, especially our children and young people. Jon is an exceptional leader, who shares our values and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our borough.”
Most Read
- 1 Five arrested for drugs offences after dawn raids
- 2 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
- 3 'Robot' prisoner locked up indefinitely for killing Serco custody officer
- 4 'Stop harassing us over hedges' - Man tells Islington Council
- 5 Bedroom bin to blame for blaze in Islington flat fire
- 6 Heroic Islington dogs who raise alarm seconds before seizures honoured
- 7 New Hackney and Islington sixth forms set to be more rigorous than Eton
- 8 Romaine Hart: Tributes as Screen on the Green founder dies aged 88
- 9 Corbyn could be challenged by Labour at next election - reports
- 10 Two arrested over disappearance of boy who vanished 14 years ago