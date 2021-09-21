Prince Edward visits youth centre in Islington

Published: 3:37 PM September 21, 2021

Prince Edward was joined by local dignitaries on his visit to Islington - Credit: Islington Council

Prince Edward was in Islington last week to meet Lift Youth Hub workers and thank the council-run team for its efforts.

The Earl of Wessex was at the centre in White Lion Street last Wednesday (September 15) to hear about the services provided to young people.

Lift Youth Hub offers education, careers, safeguarding and recreation support, and the Prince also met young people taking the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

The Queen's youngest son was shown around the centre. - Credit: Islington Council

The prince heard from mayor of Islington Cllr Troy Gallagher, Cllr Michelline Ngongo, the executive member for children, and Curtis Ashton, director of Young Islington, as well as youth workers who offer career advice in one-to-one support sessions.

An Islington Council spokesman added: “[He met with] some of the council’s fantastic youth workers who work tirelessly to ensure that young people in the borough get the best possible start in life.

“He also met with Islington parents' support group Love and Loss, whose powerful film about the impact of knife crime on families is being shown in Islington secondary schools to educate pupils and discourage them from carrying knives.”