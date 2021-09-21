Prince Edward visits youth centre in Islington
- Credit: Islington Council
Prince Edward was in Islington last week to meet Lift Youth Hub workers and thank the council-run team for its efforts.
The Earl of Wessex was at the centre in White Lion Street last Wednesday (September 15) to hear about the services provided to young people.
Lift Youth Hub offers education, careers, safeguarding and recreation support, and the Prince also met young people taking the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.
The prince heard from mayor of Islington Cllr Troy Gallagher, Cllr Michelline Ngongo, the executive member for children, and Curtis Ashton, director of Young Islington, as well as youth workers who offer career advice in one-to-one support sessions.
An Islington Council spokesman added: “[He met with] some of the council’s fantastic youth workers who work tirelessly to ensure that young people in the borough get the best possible start in life.
You may also want to watch:
“He also met with Islington parents' support group Love and Loss, whose powerful film about the impact of knife crime on families is being shown in Islington secondary schools to educate pupils and discourage them from carrying knives.”
Most Read
- 1 Man jailed for rape of young girl in north London 40 years ago
- 2 Helen Anderson: Finsbury Park murder victim's father pays tribute to his daughter
- 3 Police looking to speak to man in connection with sexual assault
- 4 Home of the metre-long pizza opens in Finsbury Park
- 5 Mem and Laz Brasserie voted as readers' favourite restaurant
- 6 Disused Holloway garages converted into garment-making workspace
- 7 Spot the '90s pop stars in the Never Mind the Buzzcocks identity parade
- 8 Kacem Mokrane: Islington man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
- 9 'Proper old Islington boozer' voted best pub by readers
- 10 Trevi Ristorante scoops prize with readers' votes