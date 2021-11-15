News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Remembrance Day 2021: Hundreds attend Islington ceremony

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 1:07 PM November 15, 2021
The Remembrance Sunday parade 

The Remembrance Sunday parade - Credit: Andre Langlois

Around 1,000 turned out to pay their respects in Islington on Remembrance Sunday, with organisers pleased to be fully back after Covid.

After a year of meeting in smaller groups due to the pandemic, the parade and wreath laying ceremony was attended by the whole community and local dignitaries. 

The cadets on parade in Islington

The cadets on parade in Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

Service units and veterans gathered at Highbury Fields at 9.30am and marched down Upper Street. The parade continued to Islington Green for an interfaith service. 

This preceded a two-minute silence and bugle calls. 

Flag bearers make their way to the meeting point

Flag bearers make their way to the meeting point - Credit: Andre Langlois

The event’s chief organiser Peter McCafferty, of Islington Veterans, said: “It was a wonderful sight for sore eyes. 

“There was hardly a space on the green as there were so many people.

Scout and guide groups were present

Scout and guide groups were present - Credit: Andre Langlois

“It was particularly great to see so many young people in attendance. There were a lot of handmade poppies from local schools (among them). 

“It is a ceremony that brings a lot of people together.”

There were other remembrance events in the afternoon with Spa Green Garden in Finsbury and Manor Gardens also both hosting.

Islington Mayor Troy Gallagher said: “Remembrance Day marks the end of the First World War, a brutal conflict that changed the face of British history forever. Now, we use that day to come together in gratitude for our fantastic veterans and Armed Forces community.”

Flag bearers make their way to the meeting point

Flag bearers make their way to the meeting point - Credit: Andre Langlois

Islington Veterans also supported the 2021 charity Poppy Appeal, for which takings around the borough are still being counted up. 

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn said: “This Remembrance Sunday I joined others in Islington to remember the combatants and civilians who have fallen in wars.

Around 1,000 are said to have attended.

Around 1,000 are said to have attended. - Credit: Andre Langlois

“Let us all resolve to build a world of peace in tribute to the memory of all those who have suffered or lost their lives in war.”

His Islington South counterpart Emily Thornberry was also present. 

War veterans joined the Mayor for the parade.

War veterans joined the Mayor for the parade. - Credit: Andre Langlois

Arsenal FC, meanwhile, posted on Facebook a picture of the team standing in silence on their training ground with the words to For the Fallen, the famous Laurence Binyon poem.
 

