Remembrance Day 2021: Hundreds attend Islington ceremony
- Credit: Andre Langlois
Around 1,000 turned out to pay their respects in Islington on Remembrance Sunday, with organisers pleased to be fully back after Covid.
After a year of meeting in smaller groups due to the pandemic, the parade and wreath laying ceremony was attended by the whole community and local dignitaries.
Service units and veterans gathered at Highbury Fields at 9.30am and marched down Upper Street. The parade continued to Islington Green for an interfaith service.
This preceded a two-minute silence and bugle calls.
The event’s chief organiser Peter McCafferty, of Islington Veterans, said: “It was a wonderful sight for sore eyes.
“There was hardly a space on the green as there were so many people.
“It was particularly great to see so many young people in attendance. There were a lot of handmade poppies from local schools (among them).
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after two people found in Regent's Canal near Angel
- 2 Disappearance of Islington man being treated as 'suspected homicide'
- 3 Family appeal for help to find Islington man missing for more than two weeks
- 4 Film crews for Reggie Yates garage film spotted around north London
- 5 Why Angel station was closed yesterday
- 6 Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops
- 7 Film crews spotted on Camden Passage
- 8 Primary becomes 36th in Islington to ban pick-ups and drop-offs
- 9 Islington Council caretaker pleads guilty to rape and stealing phone
- 10 Anti-LTN campaigner Jody Graber spared jail following knife conviction
“It is a ceremony that brings a lot of people together.”
There were other remembrance events in the afternoon with Spa Green Garden in Finsbury and Manor Gardens also both hosting.
Islington Mayor Troy Gallagher said: “Remembrance Day marks the end of the First World War, a brutal conflict that changed the face of British history forever. Now, we use that day to come together in gratitude for our fantastic veterans and Armed Forces community.”
Islington Veterans also supported the 2021 charity Poppy Appeal, for which takings around the borough are still being counted up.
Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn said: “This Remembrance Sunday I joined others in Islington to remember the combatants and civilians who have fallen in wars.
“Let us all resolve to build a world of peace in tribute to the memory of all those who have suffered or lost their lives in war.”
His Islington South counterpart Emily Thornberry was also present.
Arsenal FC, meanwhile, posted on Facebook a picture of the team standing in silence on their training ground with the words to For the Fallen, the famous Laurence Binyon poem.